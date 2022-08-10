ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

International Business Times

Japan's GDP Expands In Q2 After Covid Curbs Lifted

Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses. The world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to stronger consumption and capital investment, but the rise was below market expectations of 0.7 percent. While the country never...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Ease As Aramco Says Ready To Boost Crude Output

Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Brent crude futures fell 27...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Japan's Economy Rebounds From COVID Jolt, Global Slowdown Clouds Outlook

Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. But the outlook remains uncertain due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, slowing global growth, supply constraints and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

China's Factory Output, Retail Sales Up In July But Weaker Than Expected

Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations, official data showed Monday, as a Covid-19 resurgence and property market jitters cast a pall over hopes for a stronger economic recovery. The world's second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as...
RETAIL
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia's parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a "genocide against the Ukrainian people," Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S

While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.The June Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which was conducted before Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, shows majorities of U.S. adults think the government and corporations have a significant responsibility to address climate change. The new law will invest nearly $375 billion in climate strategies over the next decade.Overall,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

With Alibaba Stake Cut, SoftBank's Son Cools Toward China Tech

SoftBank Group Corp's decision to sell down its Alibaba Group Holding stake for a $34 billion gain may be aimed at shoring up cash reserves, but it also underlines how CEO Masayoshi Son has cooled on China tech. Son was formerly one of the sector's biggest cheerleaders and Alibaba is...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Robinhood Ordered To Face Market Manipulation Claims; Meme-Stock Investors Get Nod To File Lawsuit

A U.S. judge gave meme stock investors permission to file a lawsuit against Robinhood, a stock trading firm that recently listed multiple cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM). U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said Thursday that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and seven other...
LAW
International Business Times

Huawei Revenue Down 5.9 Percent In First Half Of 2022

Huawei's revenue dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales. The Chinese telecom giant brought in 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), according to the data, a slip of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Taiwan To Boost Cybersecurity Using Ethereum-Based File-Sharing Technology

Taiwan is planning to integrate InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized peer-to-peer system, into its cybersecurity defense as China intensifies its military drills near the self-ruled island. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) will use the IPFS to strengthen its website,...
WORLD
International Business Times

French Maize Crop Rating Tumbles As Drought Deepens

French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain maize was in good or...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Caste In California: Tech Giants Confront Ancient Indian Hierarchy

America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

Exclusive-Europe Eyes SpaceX To Fill Launch Void Left By Russian Tensions

The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The private American competitor to Europe's Arianespace has emerged as a key contender to plug...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Has Produced Over 3 Million Vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the EV maker has made over three million cars and congratulated the Shanghai factory for its production. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Tesla began production of its first car model in 2009....
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Iran Seeks 3 More Khayyam Satellites

Iran plans to commission three more versions of a satellite launched this week by Russia, Tehran's government spokesman said Friday. The Khayyam blasted into orbit on Tuesday, prompting US accusations that it is intended for spying. Iran dismissed Washington's claim as "childish." "The construction of three other Khayyam satellites with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

