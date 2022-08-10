Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Japan's GDP Expands In Q2 After Covid Curbs Lifted
Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses. The world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to stronger consumption and capital investment, but the rise was below market expectations of 0.7 percent. While the country never...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Ease As Aramco Says Ready To Boost Crude Output
Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Brent crude futures fell 27...
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.
International Business Times
Japan's Economy Rebounds From COVID Jolt, Global Slowdown Clouds Outlook
Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. But the outlook remains uncertain due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, slowing global growth, supply constraints and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
China's Factory Output, Retail Sales Up In July But Weaker Than Expected
Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations, official data showed Monday, as a Covid-19 resurgence and property market jitters cast a pall over hopes for a stronger economic recovery. The world's second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
International Business Times
Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S
While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
Elon Musk said Tesla has produced more than 3 million cars to date, and it highlights just how much smaller the company is than the auto giants it's up against
In contrast, Toyota delivered over 10 million cars in 2021 alone. But "production is a much bigger challenge than demand" for Tesla, said Musk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate
Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.The June Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which was conducted before Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, shows majorities of U.S. adults think the government and corporations have a significant responsibility to address climate change. The new law will invest nearly $375 billion in climate strategies over the next decade.Overall,...
Australia's PM says former PM Morrison took on secret ministerial roles during COVID
SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought legal advice following reports that his predecessor Scott Morrison was secretly appointed to key ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, duplicating some portfolios.
International Business Times
With Alibaba Stake Cut, SoftBank's Son Cools Toward China Tech
SoftBank Group Corp's decision to sell down its Alibaba Group Holding stake for a $34 billion gain may be aimed at shoring up cash reserves, but it also underlines how CEO Masayoshi Son has cooled on China tech. Son was formerly one of the sector's biggest cheerleaders and Alibaba is...
International Business Times
Robinhood Ordered To Face Market Manipulation Claims; Meme-Stock Investors Get Nod To File Lawsuit
A U.S. judge gave meme stock investors permission to file a lawsuit against Robinhood, a stock trading firm that recently listed multiple cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM). U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said Thursday that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and seven other...
LAW・
International Business Times
Exclusive-Malaysia's Tenaga Plans $1 Billion IPO For Power Business, Sources Say
Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd plans to begin the process next year for a potential $1 billion listing of its power generation business, sources close to the matter told Reuters. In what would be the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in a decade, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd,...
International Business Times
Huawei Revenue Down 5.9 Percent In First Half Of 2022
Huawei's revenue dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales. The Chinese telecom giant brought in 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), according to the data, a slip of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
International Business Times
Taiwan To Boost Cybersecurity Using Ethereum-Based File-Sharing Technology
Taiwan is planning to integrate InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized peer-to-peer system, into its cybersecurity defense as China intensifies its military drills near the self-ruled island. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) will use the IPFS to strengthen its website,...
International Business Times
French Maize Crop Rating Tumbles As Drought Deepens
French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain maize was in good or...
International Business Times
Caste In California: Tech Giants Confront Ancient Indian Hierarchy
America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Europe Eyes SpaceX To Fill Launch Void Left By Russian Tensions
The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The private American competitor to Europe's Arianespace has emerged as a key contender to plug...
International Business Times
Elon Musk Announces Tesla Has Produced Over 3 Million Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the EV maker has made over three million cars and congratulated the Shanghai factory for its production. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Tesla began production of its first car model in 2009....
International Business Times
Iran Seeks 3 More Khayyam Satellites
Iran plans to commission three more versions of a satellite launched this week by Russia, Tehran's government spokesman said Friday. The Khayyam blasted into orbit on Tuesday, prompting US accusations that it is intended for spying. Iran dismissed Washington's claim as "childish." "The construction of three other Khayyam satellites with...
Comments / 1