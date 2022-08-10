ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Couple calls 911 during emergency only to hear voice recording

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 that they were put on hold with 911 during an emergency.

The city of Charlotte says 911 dispatchers answer more than 77,000 calls each month, which is an average of more than 2,500 each day.

Anthony and Diana Reynolds said they spent a while listening to a recorded voice before they heard from a person.

Anthony Reynolds sensed something was wrong when his wife of 14 years called his phone Sunday afternoon.

She was standing just a few feet away.

“Her voice was quivering and he said, ‘Help me. Call the emergency. Call 911,” the husband said.

Anthony Reynolds said he watched his wife lie motionless on the couch.

“While I’m waiting on 911, all of a sudden they answer the phone and a computer puts me on hold,” he said.

Anthony Reynolds explained he checked his phone several times to make sure he dialed the right number.

“(The dispatcher) finally comes to the phone,” Anthony Reynolds said. “It felt like about a minute in a half, but in that time, a minute and a half feels like forever.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told Channel 9 the agency is looking into the complaint.

If your call to the police isn’t urgent, you can call Charlotte’s non-emergency line or 311.

