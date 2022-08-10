ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says

By Caitlyn Rooney
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were no details on the driver late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, LPD provided updates and said there were two subjects in the vehicle who were able to get out. Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center.

A photojournalist said Lubbock Fire Rescue’s dive team was on scene.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE

