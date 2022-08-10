ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Crash in Brownfield kills one

A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. According to LPD,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock's next "Food Truck Alley" event on Tuesday, August 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
KCBD

1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 2 injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision involving two motorcycles Friday evening. The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. at North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, one person suffered serious...
fox34.com

Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man was seriously injured in a rollover in the early hours of Aug 13. Dennis Gathungu, 27, was involved in two crashes just before 3 a.m., according to police. The first crash occurred at the intersection of N Winston Avenue and the N Loop 289 access lane. Police stated Gathungu drove away from the first crash into the main lanes of N Loop 289, traveling against traffic in the westbound lanes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash. One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was left...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City poll asking citizens how they pronounce 'Lubbock'

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Invited to Smoke Meth, Stabs Another Instead

A Lubbock man that was invited to another's home to smoke methamphetamine ended up stabbing them instead. KAMC News reports that 31-year-old Fabian Sanchez was invited to a residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth on Tuesday, August 9th. However, Sanchez instead is said to have attacked the victim with a box knife with a curved blade.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX

