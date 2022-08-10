Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Lineman Christian McCarthy
Big Game James had a chance to preview the Fargo Davies Eagles 2022 football season with senior lineman Christian McCarthy. They also discussed Christian's personal and team goals for the season.
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Head Coach Jeremy Newton
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with West Fargo Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton. He previewed the Mustangs 2022 season and talked about the early leadership he's seen so far.
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Linebacker Nick Renner
Nick Renner joined Big Game James to preview his senior season with the Mustangs. Nick also talked about a couple teammates he thinks will have a breakout season.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
valleynewslive.com
How the Bison are navigating the changing waters of College Football with NIL
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a little over a year since the NCAA has ruled that College Athletes can profit off of their name, image, and likeness. And athletes across the country have been cashing in. Some of the more lucrative deals we’ve seen so far have been worth millions of dollars, including a 9.5 million dollar deal for a high school quarterback that recently signed with the Miami Hurricanes. While these incentive-based NIL programs grow across the country, the Bison Football team has seen their players take advantage of what Coach Matt Entz calls merit-based deals.
wdayradionow.com
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
wdayradionow.com
Valley City School Board will continue reciting pledge of allegiance
(Valley City, ND) -- The decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings is not affecting the Valley City Public School Board. School Superintendent Josh Johnson says the board will continue reciting the Pledge this upcoming school year and...
wdayradionow.com
8-12-22 WDAY Midday: Weather & Ag Hour
12:36 - Luke Steinberger talks with the WAG crew about the upcoming Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion happening in Hawley, MN on September 2nd - 5th. Featuring Rumley tractor “Kerosene Annie”. Tune in weekdays at 1 p.m. for WDAY Midday's - Weather & Ag In Focus... we call...
wdayradionow.com
Changes coming to Moorhead Schools busing
(Moorhead, MN) -- A warning for those who have children that take the bus to Moorhead Area Public Schools. Due to bus driver shortages, the Moorhead school board has finalized transportation changes for the 2022-23 school year. A brief summary of the changes are below:. Families living within 2 miles...
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
wdayradionow.com
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
wdayradionow.com
8-14-22 Heroes of the Heartland
Heroes of the Heartland from Sunday August 14th, 2022. Guest includes Dan Hudson Airforce Vet and Got Your Six foundation plus the WeP3 event on August 27th, in Lake Park MN. https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-felt-with-medical-bills?utm_source=fa...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
