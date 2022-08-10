I’m a finance expert – 4 ways to save money at Applebee’s and IHOP as more people look to conserve cash while dining out

BELOVED chain restaurants IHOP and Applebee's have been attracting more visitors with their budget-friendly deals.

Customers are responding to rising inflation prices by opting for more affordable casual dining options, according to Dine CEO John Peyton.

Dine Brands Global, which owns Applebee's and IHOP, said that sales at both chains grew about six to eight percent among households earning over $75,000 from April to the end of June.

According to Peyton, this "suggests to us that guests that often dine at more expensive restaurants are finding Applebee's and IHOP because of their well-known value position," CNN reported.

The CEO said this phenomenon allows them to "perform well during tough times like this."

He also added that the two casual family restaurants did well during the 2008 financial crisis.

While Applebee's and IHOP both raised their menu prices this year, they have retained business through other money-saving opportunities.

"Both of our brands position themselves as value-oriented," the CEO said.

The restaurants promise to provide "delicious food (and) generous portions in a wonderful environment at an affordable and approachable price," Peyton said during an analyst call.

"At times like these, when economics are tough for our guests, our brands have particular expertise," in keeping the restaurants relevant, he said.

While it may be difficult to find straight discounts at Applebee's, the restaurant chain has super cheap add-ons.

If you order a steak, you can add a dozen shrimp on the side for just a dollar, CNN reported.

You can also occasionally get some free things.

Earlier this year, Applebee's customers who spent at least $25 at the restaurant got free movie tickets to see Top Gun.

IHOP meanwhile has an awesome promotion that starts every day at 3pm.

Customers can save loads of money by getting discounted entrees during IHOPPY Hour at participating stores.

During this promotional period, entrees, snacks, and sides are sold at lower prices than usual.

IHOP also has some great seasonal deals like Applebee's, including a limited-time promotion that allowed kids to eat for free.

