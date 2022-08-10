ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I’m a finance expert – 4 ways to save money at Applebee’s and IHOP as more people look to conserve cash while dining out

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByGMn_0hBDdbo800

BELOVED chain restaurants IHOP and Applebee's have been attracting more visitors with their budget-friendly deals.

Customers are responding to rising inflation prices by opting for more affordable casual dining options, according to Dine CEO John Peyton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQANm_0hBDdbo800
IHOP and Applebee's have been attracting more visitors with their deals Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8fWT_0hBDdbo800
Both restaurants are able to provide generous portions at an affordable price during difficult economic times, CEO John Peyton said Credit: Getty

Dine Brands Global, which owns Applebee's and IHOP, said that sales at both chains grew about six to eight percent among households earning over $75,000 from April to the end of June.

According to Peyton, this "suggests to us that guests that often dine at more expensive restaurants are finding Applebee's and IHOP because of their well-known value position," CNN reported.

The CEO said this phenomenon allows them to "perform well during tough times like this."

He also added that the two casual family restaurants did well during the 2008 financial crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrIpU_0hBDdbo800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnT5e_0hBDdbo800

While Applebee's and IHOP both raised their menu prices this year, they have retained business through other money-saving opportunities.

"Both of our brands position themselves as value-oriented," the CEO said.

The restaurants promise to provide "delicious food (and) generous portions in a wonderful environment at an affordable and approachable price," Peyton said during an analyst call.

"At times like these, when economics are tough for our guests, our brands have particular expertise," in keeping the restaurants relevant, he said.

While it may be difficult to find straight discounts at Applebee's, the restaurant chain has super cheap add-ons.

If you order a steak, you can add a dozen shrimp on the side for just a dollar, CNN reported.

You can also occasionally get some free things.

Earlier this year, Applebee's customers who spent at least $25 at the restaurant got free movie tickets to see Top Gun.

IHOP meanwhile has an awesome promotion that starts every day at 3pm.

Customers can save loads of money by getting discounted entrees during IHOPPY Hour at participating stores.

During this promotional period, entrees, snacks, and sides are sold at lower prices than usual.

IHOP also has some great seasonal deals like Applebee's, including a limited-time promotion that allowed kids to eat for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8QeF_0hBDdbo800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT8iD_0hBDdbo800

This comes as a former IHOP employee revealed ordering tricks that will keep your bill low.

And an Applebee's employee shares exactly what to do to secure a booth at the restaurant every time.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Ons#Dine#Discounts#Food Drink#Cnn
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)

Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!

McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
669K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy