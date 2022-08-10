Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Community writes letters to Ukrainian refugees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families now have a way to write letters to Ukrainian refugees that are still impacted by this war. Project Colorado Cares is partnering with libraries across El Paso County, Pueblo County, Security and Aurora. So far, they have received over 400 messages saying things like, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Let’s Be Friends Forever.’ These letters have come from everywhere including Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and even as far as Afghanistan. Even Air Force Academy cadets, Native Americans, farmers and homeless people have taken the time to write letters.
KKTV
CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind motorcyclists about safety on the road. To date this year, there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads. Most of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County, according to CDOT. On Friday CDOT is partnering...
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
KKTV
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal shelters across the country are seeing a rise in animals coming through their doors, including in southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who saw a 24% increase in animals from this summer to last summer, which includes strays and surrenders.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Comments / 0