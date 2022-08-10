Read full article on original website
Fenty Skin’s New Face and Body Cleansing Bar Embodies Self-Care
Fenty Skin has merged skincare and body care into a one-stop shop with the release of its Cocoa Cleans’r Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar. The cleansing bar is designed to gently wash away dirt, oil and impurities while nourishing the face and body, leaving skin feeling supple, smooth and well conditioned and is suitable for all skin types and conditions. Formulated with a tropical medley of cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil, you’ll be able to unlock a level of olfactory bliss along your daily shower and face wash journey. Once you’re done with your routine, you can store your cleansing bar in the selfie-ready soap dish that will keep the bar gunk free. Think of it as a butter dish, but better as it’s for soap.
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Latest GANNI x Levi's Campaign
GANNI and Levi’s have joined forces once again, launching their third collaboration with a campaign starring Emma Chamberlain. The announcement comes shortly after the Danish brand’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, with the collection unveiled on the runway as a see now, buy now preview.
Sandy Liang Debuts Her First-Ever Bridal Collection
Sandy Liang has released her debut bridal collection comprised of wedding gowns and veils. The New York designer — loved for her playful aesthetic and collaborations with the likes of Vans — has added her unique touch to bridal wear, creating dresses named after four princesses: Diana, Mononoke, Kaguya and Peach. The Diana, crafted with silk taffeta, comes with puffed sleeves for a voluminous silhouette, while the Kaguya is a tulle dress highlighted with a bow on the back waist. The Mononoke is described to encapsulate the “New York princess” with a pair of long bows adorning the back. The Peach dress arrives in a pale pink tone with a long pleated train. As for veils, designs include a short iteration dubbed the Kourtney, as well as the mid-length Kim and a longer Khloe.
GANNI Debuts 3 Collaborations on Runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
GANNI closed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week with a colorful collection showcased at an outdoor venue covered in chalk art. The runway, titled “JOYRIDE,” was filled with highlight moments including the opening where models sped down the stage on bikes. Remixed versions of tracks like “Like a G6” accompanied the show, which was a celebration of Copenhagen’s upbeat energy. Creative director Ditte Reffstrup shared: “My best ideas come to me in the morning. I put my headphones on, turn the music up super loud, get on my bike and cycle to work. Those 15 minutes are completely mine to treasure. My mind is open and my thoughts just flow. This collection is really about that feeling.” She continued, “We called it ‘JOYRIDE’ because it’s about Copenhagen being the place where our heart is. There’s a feeling about being in the city in the summertime that I can’t quite explain, the energy is pulsing, it really gets your beat going.”
Barbara Potts on Designing Saks Potts' SS23 Collection Inspired by Crown Princess Mary
Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks of Saks Potts, Copenhagen‘s go-to cool girl brand, unveiled their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in their biggest runway show yet at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Guests headed to Kongens Nytorv for an outdoor presentation where close friends and models like Pernille Teisbaek and Erin Wasson took the stage.
