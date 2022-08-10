ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

fox32chicago.com

11 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago

A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported. About...
fox32chicago.com

New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. - On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on a stormwater management project in Robbins. The work will address overbank flooding through a new storm water park and pond. It will...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence

CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning. The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery. According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men. Three of...
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.
fox32chicago.com

Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out

CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
fox32chicago.com

Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago's Bud Billiken parade returned on Saturday. The parade is a celebration of African American culture, and a way to get kids excited about returning to school. More than 200 bands, floats and dance groups participate in the South Side tradition. The Bud Billiken parade started in 1929.
fox32chicago.com

Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
