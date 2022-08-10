Read full article on original website
11 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago
A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported. About...
New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins
ROBBINS, Ill. - On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on a stormwater management project in Robbins. The work will address overbank flooding through a new storm water park and pond. It will...
Chicago nonprofit loading students up with school supplies as academic year kicks off
CHICAGO - The Bud Billiken Parade happens Saturday, and it’s a sign that school is right around the corner. It's a back-to-school celebration and the nonprofit "Chi Gives Back" will be there to make sure kids are loaded up with supplies for their first day of school. "Earbuds in...
Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence
CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
New analysis of traffic stops finds CPD arresting more Black drivers than reported
A new study by Block Club Chicago highlights more evidence that Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than what's being reported. The author, Pascal Sabino, joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk more about it.
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning. The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery. According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men. Three of...
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.
Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out
CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago's Bud Billiken parade returned on Saturday. The parade is a celebration of African American culture, and a way to get kids excited about returning to school. More than 200 bands, floats and dance groups participate in the South Side tradition. The Bud Billiken parade started in 1929.
Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
Chicago police open fire near United Center, one person taken to hospital with gunshot wound
Chicago police fired shots and arrested a gunman Friday afternoon on the Near West Side, officials said. One person was struck by gunfire during the encounter shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
Tinley Park man accused of crashing into Illinois State Police trooper on I-355
LEMONT, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 355 in Lemont Thursday. At about 2:20 p.m., an Illinois State Police District 15 Trooper was stationary on I-355 northbound near the Boughton Road Exit. The trooper had the emergency lights activated on...
Take your yellow submarine to The Fest For Beatles Fans in Rosemont
It's all about the Fab Four at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare this weekend. Tim McGill talked to a Beatles historian that actually worked with the lads from Liverpool. He shared some Chicago connections they had through the years.
Woman's death ruled a homicide after she was found in Palmer Square home with multiple injuries
CHICAGO - A woman was found fatally injured Thursday night inside a Palmer Square home on the Northwest Side. Angela Zamarron, 46, was found unresponsive about 10:45 p.m. inside the home in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court, Chicago police said. She died due to multiple injuries and...
Person fatally struck by CTA Brown Line train on North Side; conductor hospitalized
CHICAGO - A person was fatally struck by a CTA Brown Line train Friday afternoon at the Francisco station on the North Side. The male was standing on the platform about 4:35 p.m. when he fell into the tracks and was hit by a train, Chicago police said. He was...
Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
