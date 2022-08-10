ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island

Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue

On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Reo’s Ribs damaged by fire 3rd time in 5 years

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
PORTLAND, OR
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

