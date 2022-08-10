Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull...
‘It’s insanity’: North Portland neighbors at wit's end with the city’s response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
KGW
PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue
On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
Reo’s Ribs damaged by fire 3rd time in 5 years
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
Portland's Providence Bridge Pedal delights cyclists of all ages
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a great day to swap four wheels for two wheels in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Providence Bridge Pedal, riding bicycles over bridges that are usually closed for cars. With the sun rising over Portland, cyclists kicked off their annual...
kslnewsradio.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
KGW
