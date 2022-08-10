ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Shanghai Continues Q3 Push With a New Huge Batch of Exports

Shanghai's South Port Terminal is again filled with a huge batch of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, ready to be shipped to reservation holders, showing Tesla is making a huge push toward its Quarter 3 results. "Once again, the Shanghai Southport terminal surprised us with Glovis leaving...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Has Stopped Taking New Orders For The Model 3 Long Range

In an update to the company's online configurator, Tesla has stopped taking new orders for the Model 3 Long Range. Now if you go to Tesla's website to order this Model 3 variant, it simply reads "available in 2023." In the past 2 years, Tesla has instituted several price hikes...
CARS
torquenews.com

Kia and Hyundai Plan To Build New EV Manufacturing Plant In Georgia

Are Kia and Hyundai planning to build a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Georgia in order to qualify for the new U.S. federal electric vehicle incentives? That is the question that popped into my mind after the recent news about the U.S. Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
GEORGIA STATE
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Says 2022 Subaru Forester Is The Best New SUV Under $30K

The 2022 Subaru Forester is now ranked the best small SUV you can buy under $30,000 by Consumer Reports. Check out why the refreshed Forester scores best in its category. What is the best small SUV under $30,000 you can buy this year? According to Consumer Reports (by subscription) recent tests and surveys, the 2022 Subaru Forester is ranked number one overall for its fuel mileage and top safety scores and costs less than the average new car today.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

You Should Not Worry About the Solid Rear Axle On 2023 Toyota Sequoia

Are you worried that the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia might have a bad ride quality because of the solid rear axle? Don’t. Some say that the axle has nothing to do with it. Part of the reason for owning a big SUV is you want a good ride quality. Mercedes SUVs feels like you are driving on a cloud and can’t feel anything the bumpy road has to offer. Even in South Carolina’s crappy roads, test driving a Mercedes GLS was one of the best feelings I ever felt. Every year there are new advancements in the suspension departments of major automakers. Things like air suspension and active air suspension.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru’s Razor Thin New Car Inventory And The 2023 Model Outlook

If you shop for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you won't find the new all-wheel-drive vehicle on retailers' lots this summer. See what's next for new car shoppers and the 2023 model outlook. If you are shopping for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you know there...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Most Common Source of Axle Noise on Ford Trucks

Here’s are two useful videos about the most common source of axle noise on Fords trucks that will demonstrate how to recognize a problem is beginning and what needs to be done before catastrophic damage happens. What’s that Strange Whining Noise That's Not Your Mother-in-Law?. One of the...
CARS

