Are you worried that the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia might have a bad ride quality because of the solid rear axle? Don’t. Some say that the axle has nothing to do with it. Part of the reason for owning a big SUV is you want a good ride quality. Mercedes SUVs feels like you are driving on a cloud and can’t feel anything the bumpy road has to offer. Even in South Carolina’s crappy roads, test driving a Mercedes GLS was one of the best feelings I ever felt. Every year there are new advancements in the suspension departments of major automakers. Things like air suspension and active air suspension.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO