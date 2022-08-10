Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
thechronicle.news
Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor
Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
wvik.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Here we go again
1 – Advanced life support engine without a state certified Paramedic on board. 5 – Engines with only 2 personnel on board instead of 3 personnel. Did you know the current state of Polk Fire staffing?? For too long the men and women of PCFR have been bearing the burden of staffing shortages that the County has failed to provide any actual resolution to.
School Board Candidates Highlight Experience vs. Change
Experience and accomplishments vs. change and fresh ideas emerged as major themes in passionate closing statements this afternoon when four candidates in two Polk School Board races faced off in a forum hosted by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. “Experience matters,” incumbent Kay Fields declared after saying she was fed up...
usf.edu
What has changed with early voting and mail-in ballots in Florida? We clear up the confusion
Early voting started Monday in Hillsborough County. Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region start early voting Saturday, Aug. 13. There are several new laws that go into effect this election. One prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from having more than two vote-by-mail...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
Polk County schools switch to an ‘opt-out-only’ process for restricting library books
In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.
Laura Loomer for Congress, District 11 – Lakeland
Following the redistricting of Florida’s congressional maps, Laura Loomer is now running for US Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. She looks forward to representing YOU in Congress. Why vote for Laura Loomer? The Florida News Report has selected Laura Loomer as the most qualified, constitutional conservative candidate...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete
Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
observernews.net
Ruskin World War II veteran recognized after 77 years
After eight decades, veterans of World War II are becoming increasingly rare. And it’s even rarer if the veteran is an African American woman. Gladys E. Blount was 22 when she voluntarily left her job as a hairdresser in East Orange, N.J., to enlist in the Army and serve overseas. She was one of 855 women chosen from the more than 6,000 African American women serving in the Army Air Corps and Service Corps during the war to comprise the all-Black, all-women 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.
St Petersburg residents find anti-Semitic propaganda in yards
Police are investigating to find who is leaving the hateful messages in the Euclid St Paul’s neighborhood.
Pollution Notice
Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/10/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Energy Delivery Warehouse Transformer Spill.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
