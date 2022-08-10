ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
thechronicle.news

Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor

Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
TAMPA, FL
wvik.org

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Elections
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Here we go again

1 – Advanced life support engine without a state certified Paramedic on board. 5 – Engines with only 2 personnel on board instead of 3 personnel. Did you know the current state of Polk Fire staffing?? For too long the men and women of PCFR have been bearing the burden of staffing shortages that the County has failed to provide any actual resolution to.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

School Board Candidates Highlight Experience vs. Change

Experience and accomplishments vs. change and fresh ideas emerged as major themes in passionate closing statements this afternoon when four candidates in two Polk School Board races faced off in a forum hosted by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. “Experience matters,” incumbent Kay Fields declared after saying she was fed up...
LAKELAND, FL
#Election Local
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County schools switch to an ‘opt-out-only’ process for restricting library books

In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.
POLK COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lakeland Gazette

Laura Loomer for Congress, District 11 – Lakeland

Following the redistricting of Florida’s congressional maps, Laura Loomer is now running for US Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. She looks forward to representing YOU in Congress. Why vote for Laura Loomer? The Florida News Report has selected Laura Loomer as the most qualified, constitutional conservative candidate...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete

Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
observernews.net

Ruskin World War II veteran recognized after 77 years

After eight decades, veterans of World War II are becoming increasingly rare. And it’s even rarer if the veteran is an African American woman. Gladys E. Blount was 22 when she voluntarily left her job as a hairdresser in East Orange, N.J., to enlist in the Army and serve overseas. She was one of 855 women chosen from the more than 6,000 African American women serving in the Army Air Corps and Service Corps during the war to comprise the all-Black, all-women 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.
RUSKIN, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/10/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Energy Delivery Warehouse Transformer Spill.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

