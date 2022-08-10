ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Levy wins GOP US Senate primary in Connecticut

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwGNc_0hBDbpqe00

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Leora Levy, a first-time political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat who has been in office since 2011.

Levy’s victory came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a self-described social moderate. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj.

WATCH: Leora Levy addresses supporters in Greenwich

Click here for full 2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Levy, 65, touted support from Trump as proof she is a “true America-first patriot.”

“Thank you President Trump for your strong, clear, unequivocal endorsement,” Levy said in a speech to her supporters Tuesday night. “I told him when he called me Thursday, I told him, ‘I won’t let you down.’ He asked me if I would work hard. I said, ‘Absolutely. 25/8,’ and that’s what I did.”

L ISTEN: Former President Donald Trump congratulates Leora Levy on winning GOP primary race

Levy said that only a conservative can beat Blumenthal in the general election. Connecticut hasn’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since Lowell P. Weicker Jr., who served from 1971 to 1989.

“I want to thank the voters who put their faith in me for the last 22 years, the ones who voted for me today,” Klarides said in her concession speech. “It’s been a great run and I’m proud of my service to this great state.”

WATCH: Themis Klarides makes a concession speech

Earlier in the night, Lumaj said he would support the Republican nominee.

“This is the will of the primary voters, and as I said before, the target remains Blumenthal, the failed liberal policies, and I would call on all the Republicans and the statewide candidates to unite behind the winner and make sure we defeat Blumenthal,” Lumaj said.

WATCH: Peter Lumaj makes a concession speech

Blumenthal’s campaign issued the following statement on Levy’s victory:

Leora Levy is Donald Trump’s choice. Dick Blumenthal is Connecticut’s Senator.

Leora Levy is way outside the Connecticut mainstream. She opposes a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. She opposes common sense gun safety measures. And she supports calling January 6th “legitimate political discourse.

The contrast with Senator Blumenthal could not be more clear.

Campaign team for U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Some experts said Trump was the reason for Levy’s 10-point victory over Klarides.

“I think this is a wake-up call for Democrats,” said Dr. Patricia Crouse with the University of New Haven. “The fact that his influence over the party in our state was so strong in this particular election, tells us that you can’t dismiss it in a state like Connecticut.”

Connecticut has a lot of independent voters, so those who show up to the polls in the primary election are very different than the voters in the general election.

“It’s this double-edged sword with his endorsements,” Crouse said. “It helps his candidates to win primaries, but it probably is going to cause them to lose the general elections.”

Democrats are already using Levy’s public phone calls with Trump against her.

“Does that mean if a woman’s right to choose is put before a national referendum in the Senate, and they try to outlaw Roe v. Wade across the country?” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said Wednesday. “Is that what she means when she says? ‘I won’t let you down?'”

Voters are set to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate two murders within 12 hours

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the owner of Salsa Tropical Social club was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 12 hours. “One minute you’re going down the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

Larry Hogan suggests that the Trump-backed candidate winning Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary could embolden him to run for president in 2024

Governor Larry Hogan suggested that after Donald Trump's candidate won Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary this month, his potential ambitions for a White House run are emboldened. 'Does this [loss] make you more or less likely to run for president in 2024?' ABC News' Jonathon Karl asked Hogan in an interview...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#General Elections#Republicans#Gop#Democrat#House#Greenwich Click#The U S Senate
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy