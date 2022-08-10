Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
DCFS, UIS In Dispute Over Simulation Training
The state of Illinois is ending its contract with the University of Illinois Springfield to provide simulation training to field investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services. The training is supposed to help caseworkers learn how to deal with delicate or dangerous situations when they conduct in-home visits.
wmay.com
Judge Drops Dozens Of School Districts From COVID Lawsuit
A Sangamon County judge has dismissed dozens of school districts… and the Pritzker administration… from a lawsuit over school mask mandates. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who is now the Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General, brought the case against 145 school districts and the state, alleging they had overstepped their authority with mask requirements. Judge Raylene Grischow dismissed the case against more than 100 districts which filed affidavits stating that they have no current mask or exclusion policies, which the judge says makes the lawsuit moot.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
wmay.com
Giannoulias: Limit Use Of License Plate Readers To Protect Women Seeking Abortion
A candidate for Illinois secretary of state wants to limit use of automatic license plate readers so that the technology cannot target women who come to Illinois to seek an abortion. The license plate reader technology is being used more frequently in Springfield and around the state to identify vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Springfield Area Road Projects Included In $34 Billion State Transportation Plan
$34 billion has been allocated for infrastructure projects across Illinois over the next six years… including more than $250 million for major road projects in Sangamon County alone. Governor JB Pritzker announced details of the state’s transportation improvement plan during a stop Friday in Springfield. Among the projects slated...
wmay.com
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello...
wmay.com
City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt
Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
wmay.com
Springfield Memorial Foundation Awards Health Grants
The Springfield Memorial Foundation is awarding more than $750,000 to Springfield Memorial Hospital and other local organizations for health-related projects. The single biggest award, $250,000, will go to the hospital for workforce-development programs. Other grants will help launch a Memorial Behavioral Health call center and equip an EMS response vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Springfield Reminds Drivers To Use Caution As Kids Head Back To School
With kids heading back to school, Springfield police and city officials are reminding drivers to use more caution around schools and driving through neighborhoods. In addition to observing school speed zone limits when children are present, city officials are stressing other safety guidelines… including backing out of driveways slowly and watching for children who may be crossing in your path, and taking care not to block crosswalks when stopped at intersections.
wmay.com
Firefighters Receive Stork Pins For Helping To Deliver Baby Before Reaching Hospital
Several Springfield and Chatham firefighters have been honored for their efforts to safely deliver a child whose mother was unable to reach the hospital in time. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has renewed its tradition of awarding “stork pins” to first responders who assist with “pre-hospital” deliveries. Springfield firefighters Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock… and Chatham firefighters Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom…all participated in the Father’s Day 2022 delivery of Corbin Sarsany. Corbin’s parents say the two-month-old is happy and healthy, thanks to the skill of the first responders.
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
wmay.com
Sangamon County At Medium COVID Levels; Case Rates Slowing Down
Sangamon County is once again at a “medium” level of community transmission for COVID-19, as the pace of new cases continues to slow down gradually. The county saw 547 new cases of the virus in the past week, down from 600 cases the previous week and more than 700 the week before that. For the second straight week, the county has had no COVID-related deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
DHS Does Not Appeal Order; County Wants Expedited Process On Inmate Transfers
Sangamon County says the state has given up its right to appeal a court ruling over jail inmate transfers… and wants to proceed with an expedited hearing schedule in the legal fight. A judge this month issued a temporary restraining order requiring the Illinois Department of Human Services to...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Respond To Traffic Stop Data
Springfield police say state figures showing that minorities are disproportionately pulled over in the city don’t tell the whole story. The data compiled by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows Black drivers are five times as likely as whites to be pulled over in the city, even though they’re less likely to get a ticket or be found with contraband.
wmay.com
August 12, 2022
$34 billion has been allocated for infrastructure projects across Illinois over the next six years… including more than…. A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any…. August 12, 2022 3:13 pm. One man is dead following an early...
wmay.com
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
wmay.com
Pedestrian Who Was Struck, Killed By Train Identified
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train late Friday in Springfield. Darrell Hall Hall was pronounced dead just before 11:30pm Friday in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was struck by the train near the 15-hundred block of Percy Avenue. An autopsy will...
wmay.com
Citing Low Attendance. Legacy Of Giving Festival Suspends Donations To Charities For Now
A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any donations to them for now. The Legacy of Giving Music Festival was held in June in downtown Springfield. Non-profit organizations provide volunteer labor for the festival, in exchange for receiving donations that in the past have ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. But now, festival organizers have notified the charities that a sharp dropoff in attendance this year has left them unable to make any donations, but that they are looking into other events to make up for it.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Train In Springfield
A man is dead after being struck by a train late Friday in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says the 51-year-old victim was pronounced dead just before 11:30pm in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was a pedestrian and was struck by the train near the 15-hundred block of Percy Avenue.
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Comments / 0