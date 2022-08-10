ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman finds apartment broken into, with a wild turkey intruder

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
 5 days ago
A Wisconsin woman notified authorities after discovering signs of a break-in at her apartment complex.

“We had no idea what had caused it or if anybody was even home,” Doris Madden said after noticing the window of a second-story apartment had been broken.

That's when Madden notified the apartment complex's management, and then the police were notified.

Madden said they went inside the apartment, according to WSAW .

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

The wild turkey was removed when officers wore long heavy gloves to keep from getting scratched. They used a fishing net to help out.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” Madden said.

PUBLIC SAFETY
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

