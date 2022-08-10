ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5VLD_0hBDbNZe00
A rendering of the proposed Onondaga County aquarium

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year.

The Aug. 2 vote largely fell along party lines, with eight Republicans and one Democrat voting in favor of the aquarium. However, three Republicans — Majority Leader Brian May, Ken Bush Jr. and Tim Burtis — broke with their GOP colleagues and voted against the proposal along with five Democrats. Charles Garland was the lone Democrat on the legislature to vote for the aquarium.

Onondaga County Legislature Chair James Rowley (R-2nd District, Clay) said in a statement provided by the Legislature Republican Caucus that the aquarium is “going to be a huge benefit to the community.”

May, who represents the 1st District (Lysander), told Eagle Newspapers that he too is “confident the aquarium will benefit the community” in terms of “increased tourism, growth along the Inner Harbor, increased sales tax revenue, education for students and improved quality of life options for families.”

However, May had enough doubts about the proposal to cast a no vote.

“These benefits were attractive enough for some colleagues to favor the project, but they weren’t quite enough to earn my vote,” he said. “After filtering all of the politically motivated noise and truly evaluating the aquarium proposal on its merits, I had concerns with the sustainability of the business model, future capital expenses and the conspicuous absence of support from the city of Syracuse.”

The county is looking to break ground on the aquarium next year with a target completion date of 2024. Much of the funding for the project could come from the county’s $89 million share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from the federal government.

According to the Onondaga County Aquarium Feasibility Study, released in October 2021, the 80,000-square-foot aquarium could draw between 400,000 and 570,000 visitors each year. The study assumes an adult admission ticket price of $21.95 with discount options for seniors, students and military servicemembers. The aquarium could generate as much as $12 million in annual revenue.

“The stable year earned revenue potential for the Onondaga County Aquarium is $10.4 million in current dollar value. Earned revenue would be supplemented by a variety of non-earned or contributed revenues such as gifts, grants, endowment proceeds and gifts-in-kind that are assumed at $1.6 million,” reads the study.

The feasibility study also estimates the annual operating expenses would be $11.3 million.

Legislator Debra Cody (R-5th District, Salina, Clay) sponsored the Aug. 2 resolution.

“This was not an easy vote, but ultimately, the vote is about using surplus funds on an educational and tourism attraction that I believe will grow and enhance our community, so I am choosing to put my faith in this vision for Onondaga County,” Cody said in the GOP Caucus statement.

While Cody is hoping the aquarium will attract visitors to the hotels and restaurants in Salina, the aquarium is not her only hope for economic development in her district. Cody and the GOP Caucus hinted at a “proposed chip plant at the White Pine Commerce Park” in Clay, saying “an announcement on a big name tenant for the site could come at any time.”

“The benefit to the entire county is that new sales tax revenue will be generated, which enables us to keep property taxes down,” she said of the aquarium. “And the potential for a major investment in the town of Clay could be imminent, bringing a huge influx of new residents and dollars to the county.”

Ken Bush Jr. (R-13th District, Camillus, Elbridge, Van Buren) said the “vast majority” of constituents with whom he had spoken were opposed to the aquarium.

“Most felt if an aquarium was so needed and wanted, that the private sector should first lead the way with fundraising before any tax dollars were spent. That being stated, the bottom line for me and my vote was: who do I represent?” Bush told Eagle Newspapers. “With my no vote I believe I kept the faith with the people in the 13th who spoke out loud and clear to me about the wise use of tax dollars, the issue of vote swapping for a bag of political goodies, the influence of special interests, the ‘go along to get along’ mentality. It is sad for many in the community that this project will always carry the stain and reminder of governing at its worst.”

Bush’s swipe at “vote swapping” likely refers to Garland pledging his support after McMahon promised a $4.5 million housing investment on the Southside of Syracuse, located in Garland’s 16th District.

Despite his no vote on the aquarium, May said he hopes the project is successful.

“Though I thought we could have done better yesterday, I am truly hopeful for the project’s success — for taxpayers and the well-being of our community,” May said.

“I think everyone needs to respect the process and respect the legislators’ decisions. Let’s come together as a community and enjoy this new attraction that we’re going to have in a couple of years,” Rowley said.

Comments / 17

John Palmer
5d ago

they said the same thing about destiny and look at it now gun fights robbery the aquarium will not do what they want. once you seen it there's no real reason to go again

Reply
16
moonflwr77
4d ago

The top news story on Tuesday locally was about how Syracuse is number 1 in child poverty. Last week it was we are #3 in youth on youth gun violence. I’m really baffled by the fact they chose to use the money for this instead of helping in those areas or a very much needed mental health facility so badly. IMO you can’t fix the poverty and gun problem with an aquarium but perhaps through mental health and our area offers so little for that

Reply(1)
12
abacab
4d ago

Well I've said that this should've been put on a ballot for the residents to decide on as we have bigger problems which were mentioned above the Crime, Poverty etc. The deciding vote IMHO was bought.

Reply(2)
10
Related
waynetimes.com

Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd

Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Elbridge, NY
City
Clay, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Salina, NY
City
Lysander, NY
City
Van Buren, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new state gun laws

If the new state gun laws go into effect in September as planned, Oneida County officials say they may have to enlist a vendor to comply with social media checks. Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms. Oneida County funds the county...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

County legislators speak on aquarium approval

EASTERN SUBURBS – The proposal for a waterfront aquarium at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor won narrow approval on Aug. 2, with a split of opinion among the Onondaga County legislators representing DeWitt and Manlius. Projected to contain 600,000 combined gallons of freshwater and saltwater across 80,000 square feet, the new facility endorsed by a 9-8 majority […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County DSS talks about homelessness at meeting

Cortland County Department of Social Services commissioner Kristen Monroe briefed county legislators Tuesday on the ongoing housing issues in Cortland County. “Everyone is talking about the folks in our community struggling without a home,” Monroe said during this week’s County Health and Human Services committee meeting. Recently, police...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
FL Radio Group

1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquarium#County Executive#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
WKTV

Shooting event to raise money

Westmoreland, N.Y.--The New York Mills Sportsmen's Association will be holding their 2nd annual 100 Bird Shoot next Sunday. The event will raise money for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, which assists cancer patients in need in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Onondaga Counties. Kurt Carson, the group's president, says that the...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
urbancny.com

Jubilee Homes to Update Community on Plans for the South Ave. Corridor and Beyond

Since 2018 Jubilee Homes has envisioned an Economic Development Project that will impact the South and West Sides in our City of Syracuse. The organization worked with the City Industrial Development Agency to complete a feasibility Study of impact. Jubilee Homes consulted the community, soliciting their opinions on what to do within the area.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles

January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy