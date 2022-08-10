ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

29% of students did not attend class the first day in Birmingham City Schools

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddOKV_0hBDbMgv00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Class is back in session and kids across Jefferson County are hitting the books and looking ahead to another school year.

Birmingham city and district leaders say too many kids skipped school on the first day and are concerned after 29 percent of kids on the rolls didn’t show up.

“Every day is critical, and every day is learning,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “We want our children in school.”

Birmingham police searching for suspect who may have set house on fire

Woodfin is disappointed knowing only 71 percent of students were in the classroom on Monday.

“We all acknowledge that there’s a significant achievement gap that we need to work on,” Woodfin said. “I will give you a simple solution. Parents, just making sure your kids attend school every day is a simple way to close that gap.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said higher attendance helps them determine where to deploy teachers and resources. He said it is not unusual for students to miss the first few days, but it is necessary for them to attend.

“School is important, and you have to make sure that your children are in school every single day,” Sullivan said. “We have to make decisions about where teachers are going to be placed a lot earlier than that. If students are not in school in this particular school and they may be in another school, we have to move teachers.”

Birmingham leaders discuss rise in homicides, street racing and youth gun violence

Although resources that come from the state are determined starting the day after Labor Day, Sullivan said it is still important to be in the classroom every day since they only see children 180 of the 365 days in a year.

“I know that many of our parents work shift work and sometimes we have to be a little bit more flexible, but I want them to understand, everybody to understand that school is important, and you have to make sure that your children are in school every single day,” Sullivan said.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said he does not think his child had any instruction on day one.

“Perhaps they’ve had some experience that informs whether or not they show up that first week,” O’Quinn said.

Sullivan said if you have not registered your child, you can do so from your phone right now or online by clicking here . He said school officials are more than willing to help make ends meet for students financially.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The abbreviated first week of school got off to a fine start for a lot of school districts in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa City School district was no exception. The first day of class was August 10. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and straightforward. The first and perhaps the most important goal right off the bat is school safety, followed by an aggressive push to improve reading proficiency.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Minuteman Disaster Response strives to duplicate team in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — A natural disaster response nonprofit team is setting up shop in Birmingham. They say Birmingham is the new epicenter for tornados and bad weather. They call themselves Minuteman Disaster Response. The team consists of a base staff and several volunteers who work to provide immediate relief when natural disasters strike. Executive […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Education
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wbhm.org

Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law

More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hoover City Schools welcome students back to the classroom

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover City Schools welcomed students back to the classroom Thursday morning. Teachers and faculty tell CBS 42 that they are excited to welcome students back to school, and educators are working to ensure that students are safe this school year. Hoover City Schools, the Hoover Police Department, and the city of […]
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022

19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City Schools#Labor Day#Nine Percent#Gun Violence
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Urban League to temporarily suspend COVID rental assistance

The Birmingham Urban League announced this week that it will temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. However, the Urban League will continue to process and provide financial assistance to eligible residents negatively affected by...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy