ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Widow offers support to fallen deputy Andrew Peery's family

By Dianne Derby
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgStl_0hBDbLoC00

For the last four years Rachael Flick has become a symbol of hope in the face of horrific tragedy. In 2018, her husband, Micah, was shot and killed on the job as an El Paso County deputy when he and his team tried to arrest an auto-theft suspect at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs. The suspect also was killed.

"Then you get the call and everything is different now," she said.

Flick's call came as she was on phone with a friend counseling her through a miscarriage.

"After the 6th or 7th call I said, 'Friend, I am so sorry to interrupt you but I have to find out what's happening', " she said. "That first call was Micah's mom that I needed to come to the hospital, that Micah had been shot."

Minutes later the El Paso County Undersheriff, Joseph Breister, pulled into her driveway.

"He slid around the corner in his cruiser," she said. "He just kinda tumbled out of his car, and his pain was etched all over his face, and he just said, 'Rachael, I'm so sorry, he didn't make it. We tried everything, I'm so sorry, he didn't make it.' "

At his funeral, Flick stood in front of the world talking about her husband's heroic death. She told how her husband used his body as a shield and put himself between his killer and fellow officers.

"It came out of a place where I have a hope bigger than myself, where there is a bigger story than ours in caring for the people also impacted by it, and loving this nation in all of this mess and knowing I am going to see Micah again," she said as she recalled how she had the strength to speak on stage days after her husband was killed.

For a long time, Flick said she couldn't smile.

"I couldn't make my face do it," said Flick. "I remember standing in front of the mirror and memorizing a smile and making myself do it, memorizing how my eyes crinkled. When people smiled at me I would 'remember' how to smile because smiling felt so insincere."

A break from the pain didn't come until a year and a half later.

"We were on a jet ski in Table Rock lake in Missouri and the kids were saying, 'Faster, faster Mom' and I would go as fast as I could and spin around and flip us all off the jet ski and it hit me again I'm really laughing," she said.

She says for the Peery family, facing the "why" of his death may be one of the hardest parts.

"The 'why' has to be asked," said Flick. "It has to have room to be asked, have the freedom to fight for it, to wrestle with it, to scream at it, and at the end of the day then you have to let it go. You have to do that over and over again until you find the peace in your soul that allows you to let go of your need to know why."

Letting go while holding on to hope that others before them are ready to help guide them to a place of peace.

"Although I wish I had never become a part of this club, I do take comfort that I can offer that it is possible to survive, that there is life after death, that there is hope after loss," Flick said.

Flick says the best way for strangers to help is to donate to the fund created to help the family. For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can be mailed to this address.

Hugh Martin & Fallen Officer Foundation
Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC
1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Steffanie Datus Mctigue
5d ago

God bless you. Police wives have to be so strong. Police lives matter. Police wives matter. In my prayers!

Reply
3
Related
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Andrew Tuncap?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who died inside a 7-Eleven after being shot multiple times in 2008. At approximately 10:41 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at the 7-Eleven located on 1240 E. Fillmore St. Arriving officers found the victim, 24-year-old Andrew […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man arrested on suspicion of accidentally shooting his daughter with a bow and arrow in Colorado

A man was arrested Friday after police said he shot his child with a bow and arrow. Colorado Springs police officers responded to a shooting call for service in the 6000 block of Jorie Road on the city's northeast side around 4:10 p.m. According to police, the parent, later identified as Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in the backyard and accidentally shot the girl.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Widow#Violent Crime
KXRM

K9 Jenny peacefully passes after 10 years of service to PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced the passing of their retired K9, Jenny, who dedicated ten years of service to PCSO. Jenny retired in 2021 and spent the last year enjoying retirement with her handler, Deputy Alfredo Gonzalez, and his family. PCSO said Jenny passed away peacefully on Saturday […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Owner of New Hope Rescue found guilty of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of New Hope Rescue, Inc., investigated for malpractice in September 2021, was found guilty of animal cruelty on Friday. Joann Roof was found guilty of one count of Cruelty of Animals and acquitted of a second count. Three counts of Cruelty to Animals were dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison

A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was reportedly firing a gun early Saturday morning in the parking lot of nightclub on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said while officers were on patrol near the nightclub in the 2500 block of Airport Rd they heard gunshots around The post Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County inmate found dead

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Pueblo County Jail was found dead on Aug. 8. A coroner investigator pronounced Martha Salas, 40, dead on scene. An autopsy has been conducted. The Pueblo County Coroner says they are waiting for results. No other information has been released at this time. FOX21 will update the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition

Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
PUEBLO, CO
KJCT8

Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There have been seven reported incidents of cars being damaged by having their gas tanks drilled out since the start of August in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Monetary damage to the vehicles ranged from $500 up to $3000, PPD said. Vehicles parked at residences and businesses have been The post 7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy