ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bradley County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Bradley County, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Put It On#Linus Company Walmart#Treasury#Bcso

Comments / 0

Community Policy