WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigating after woman was shot on Curtis Street Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on Curtis Street, Sunday afternoon. Officials say a 30-year-old woman was shot in the 27-hundred block of Curtis Street just after 1:30 p.m. CPD says the victim was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is suffering...
WTVCFOX
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
WTVCFOX
Deputy uses taser during fight at Finley Stadium, causing 'panic' says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
WTVCFOX
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
WTVCFOX
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WTVCFOX
'Doesn't add up:' Grundy school officials admit protocols weren't followed in gun incident
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Grundy County High School has released statements from its principal and vice principal about an incident where a 22-year-old man brought a gun to school back in April and threatened a student. Principal Paul Conry and Vice Principal Christy Jones admit in the letters that...
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
WTVCFOX
A renovated Wilcox Bridge will improve emergency response times for first responders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is an important piece of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But its age has created major transportation issues for some. Especially first responders. But there's a plan to fix it which will mean quicker response time to emergencies. Now that the city received a $25...
WTVCFOX
'Humans are still humans:' City confirms legal status of migrant buses in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buses in Lookout Valley and Dade County dropping off immigrants over the last few days raised question about if they're being transported legally. The city confirmed Friday that they are seeking legal asylum. In an ongoing immigration crisis, buses have been transporting immigrants from Texas to...
