Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy expanded at a faster pace in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged higher Monday while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
Elon Musk said Tesla has produced more than 3 million cars to date, and it highlights just how much smaller the company is than the auto giants it's up against
In contrast, Toyota delivered over 10 million cars in 2021 alone. But "production is a much bigger challenge than demand" for Tesla, said Musk.
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.
Japan’s economy rebounds from COVID jolt, global slowdown clouds outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. But the outlook remains uncertain due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, slowing...
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August
(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
