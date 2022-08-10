Read full article on original website
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Classic cars, live music, and drinks brings the residents of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community together. On August 12, the senior living community invited classic car owners to volunteer to bring their cars for the residents to see. The residents got to interact with the cars and socialize together. The staff also sold cookies to make money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This is the first time in 3 years this event has been able to take place.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Festival of Sail got underway Friday at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Park. The three-day festival presented by Travel Marquette includes three historic ships from around the world, as well as the world’s largest rubber duck standing 61′ high, called “Mama Duck”.
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Campgrounds and parts of Isle Royale National Park are closed to visitor access while efforts continue to contain a wildfire on the Island. In a release from National Park officials, reports came in on Saturday afternoon for reports of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Three Mile campground area. Isle Royale firefighters arrived to find flames burning roughly five acreas in the area of Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. Visitors were evacuated from the area and from the surrounding Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT SUN AUG 14 2022 /209 PM CDT SUN AUG 14 2022/ .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 58. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 56. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 71 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 61. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 75 TO 81. .THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT FRI AUG 12 2022 /244 PM CDT FRI AUG 12 2022/ .TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 52 TO 59. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 65 TO 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG BY MIDNIGHT. LOWS 51 TO 60. .SUNDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 49 TO 59. .MONDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 71 TO 77. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
