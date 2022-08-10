ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 17, 2022

Dinner Bell is grateful to Rhey and Marsha Nolan for being the Community Partners for this week’s meal!. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
KSST Radio

Observing National Health Center Week In Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs Mayor Doug Moore recently issued a proclamation designating this week as National Health Center Week in Sulphur Springs, and encourages all Americans to take part in “celebrating the important partnership between America’s Community Health Centers and the communities they serve.”. For more than 50 years, community...
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
Hopkins County, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 15-19, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 15-19, 2022 includes:. Monday – Smothered Beef Patties With Onion Gravy,...
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Drought Conditions Persist, In Spite Of Rain

Burn Ban Still Fully In Force In Hopkins County, 1 of 224 In Texas Under Burn Ban. Although some areas over the past week have experienced a couple of good downbursts, the rain was nowhere near enough to offset the drought conditions Hopkins County is still experiencing. Thus, the burn ban enacted July 11, 2022, is still effective on Aug. 10, 2022 and for the foreseeable future for Hopkins County, according to Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley.
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for Aug. 15, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 15, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 12, 2022

Brand new 22 piece set Fondu set,asking $22,call 903.440.5523,for pic or information. Guinea Pig (2 one male and female for sale will take 50 for both but i want a good home for them the male is really sweet and loveable the female is a little shy and dont like to be talkable with lol with two cages and a bag full of bedding to put in cage all for 50 dollars.
KSST Radio

Thomas Dee Hargrave

Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
KSST Radio

Yvonne Wallis

A funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
KSST Radio

Staying Cool Thanks To Saputo

Numerous senior citizens will be staying cool or at least cooler this summer thanks to the generous donation of community partners. Saputo employees dropped off the 30 box fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Aug. 4, 2022, to benefit senior citizens in Hopkins County who need fans to help them stay cool during these extremely hot summer days.
KSST Radio

Twogether In Texas, Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet Coming Up This Month

Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 West Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
KSST Radio

Surviving Drought Requires Planning

By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a...
KSST Radio

‘Our Day to Shine’ Today at 5:00PM

The Sulphur Springs ISD will be participating in the “Our Day to Shine” program by hosting a football scrimmage against Lindale ISD today at 5:00PM at Gerald Prim Stadium. The event benefits the Texas High School Coaches Association benevolence fund. Participating in “Our Day to Shine” gives our...
KSST Radio

Annual Joint Meeting Of Genealogical & Historical Societies

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s annual joint meeting with the Hopkins County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Winifred Building inside Heritage Park, located at 416 North Jackson Street in Sulphur Springs, Texas. (Masks are optional). Paula Altenbaumer will be portraying...
KSST Radio

Charles Edward Marzek Jr.

A memorial service for Charles Edward Marzek Jr., age 47, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship. There will be no formal visitation. Charles passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 5,...
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash

Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
KSST Radio

Obituary – Michael Warren Attaway

A funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
