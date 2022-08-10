ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOV 9

Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Final preparations being made for 2022 Mountaineer Brewfest

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Grab your beer mug because the Mountaineer Brewfest is back for another year. This year's event, scheduled for Aug. 20, will have 16 West Virginia craft beers with some new, some returning. You can enjoy craft beer, local foods, live music and take a visit...
LIFESTYLE
WTOV 9

Monroe County Jail receiving large chunk of state funding

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Mike DeWine has announced that $5 million will go towards county jails across the state. Locally, the Monroe County Jail will receive $329,000, which will go towards a sewer system project. "Ohio is making significant investments in the safety and overall operations of our...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...

