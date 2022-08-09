Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine says forces have taken out bridge in Kherson impacting Russian supply lines
Ukrainian forces claim they have taken out a bridge that has impacted Russian supply lines to the southern Kherson region.The Russian-occupied area is under attack by Ukraine’s troops as part of a counteroffensive after it was captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the early stages of the war.As part of the assault, the Antonivsky Bridge was reportedly put out of action following long-range rocket attacks a few weeks ago. Now a structure on the dam at Nova Kakhovka cannot be used after attacks by Ukrainian troops.“The Russians no longer have any capability to fully turn over their equipment,”...
srnnews.com
Oil output halted at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms on pipeline outage
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. offshore oil producers Shell, Chevron and Equinor on Thursday halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix. The shut-ins are not expected to last...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
srnnews.com
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market
Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
srnnews.com
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Analysts: Inflation Reduction Act not likely to curb inflation
The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.
House Democratic chairs request federal intelligence damage assessment after classified docs seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
The Democratic chairs of the House Intelligence and Oversight Committees have asked federal intelligence leadership for a congressional briefing and for a damage assessment after the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him. A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID. “This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie,” Schmidt said.
Comments / 0