Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. Aramco joins oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP that have reported strong or record breaking results in recent...
New Zealand Covid cases at six-month low in sign winter wave is easing
New Zealand’s Covid infections have dropped to their lowest level in six months, in signs the winter wave that made it one of the country’s biggest killers is easing. On Sunday the daily health ministry briefing reported 2,618 cases, the lowest number since Omicron cases took off in February. Case numbers rose on Monday to 3,387 but the overall trajectory is steadily down. The ministry reported 536 people hospitalised with the virus on Monday, with 13 cases in intensive care units, and 12 deaths.
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
Australia's PM says former PM Morrison took on secret ministerial roles during COVID
SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought legal advice following reports that his predecessor Scott Morrison was secretly appointed to key ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, duplicating some portfolios.
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt. Chinese banks extended 679 billion yuan ($101 billion) in new...
Japan’s economy stages modest bounce from COVID jolt, global outlook darkens
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s economy rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter from a COVID-induced slump, data showed on Monday, highlighting uncertainty on whether consumption will grow enough to bolster a much-delayed, fragile recovery. While rising consumption propped up April-June growth, the outlook has been clouded by a...
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market
Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
Analysts: Inflation Reduction Act not likely to curb inflation
The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.
Urgent warning over ‘toxic cocktail’ of dirty air that could trigger deadly attacks next week
MILLIONS of Brits have been told to take "extra precautions" as a cloud of dirty air is set to engulf the country this week. High levels of pollution combined with warm temperatures could cause a "toxic cocktail", which could pose a threat to people suffering asthma and other lung conditions.
U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
