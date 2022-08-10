CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were hospitalized Sunday following a shooting in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. as the park was closing. Several ambulances were called to the scene. The shots came from a single vehicle in the parking lot that immediately drove away, according to a statement from Six Flags. Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and a third person refused treatment. Video circulating on social media shows parkgoers crouched down and hiding where they had been in line. Witnesses say they saw other parkgoers...

