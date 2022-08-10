Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting at George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.
fox9.com
St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
fox9.com
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
fox9.com
Man seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle crossing Hwy 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville. Troopers say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Yalemberhan Girma Biru of Minneapolis, was crossing the highway, walking north when he was struck. State patrol did not disclose the circumstances of the crash. However, they do say alcohol was involved on the part of the driver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect at large
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was stabbed to death in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after 911 callers said someone was attempting to break into their house.
fox9.com
Three trees planted in north Minneapolis to honor three children shot last year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been more than a year since gun violence in north Minneapolis touched the lives of three families. Three children were shot in just a few weeks last year, and only one of them survived. But on Saturday, the community came together to honor them by planting three trees in their names.
fox9.com
Dog Days of Summer in Westonka
The Dogs Days of Summer Luau event in Mound on August 13 is a fun filled day for your furry friend. The day includes events like paddle boarding, costume contests, parades and so much more.
fox9.com
Local Ukrainian man urges Minnesotans to not forget refugees still in need
(FOX 9) - Outside the Ukrainian American Community Center in Northeast Minneapolis, there are a half dozen murals created to raise awareness about the crisis in Ukraine. But they are also a visual reminder that the war is still going on and help is still needed both by refugees and Ukrainians who remain in that country.
Comments / 0