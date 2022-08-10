MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO