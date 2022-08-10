Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
A reminder to be careful and safe around fire pits as Fall River man burned
Whether it is a relaxing night with friends or to stay warm outside when the nights begin to get a little cooler, sitting around a fire pit has become a popular activity, but it can also be dangerous if you are not careful. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a...
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and wires eventually came completely down to the ground and the vehicle became fully involved. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash and whether any charges will be filed. About 138 customers lost power due the the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
ABC6.com
2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
ABC6.com
ABC6.com
One killed, another seriously injured in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Attleboro Friday. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the crash happened on South Avenue at West street around 5:20 p.m. Fire Chief Scott Lachance said when firefighter arrived at the wreck...
ABC6.com
Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River’s Reis Meat Market issues statement after fire damages business
The owners of a Fall River market destroyed by fire have issued a statement. According to a social media post, Reis Meat Market at 375 Alden Street will rebuild after a fire this week. “As many of you already know and for those that don’t, on the evening of August...
capecod.com
Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp. Cape Wide News was...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major spill in Boston
BOSTON (WLNE) — A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Saturday morning left cans and bottles of alcohol all over. The tractor-trailer crash happened on Interstate 90 eastbound at about 6:30 a.m. State police said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of cans and bottles that ended...
fallriverreporter.com
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Woman dies after helping grandkids escape Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cardenas.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
fallriverreporter.com
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
