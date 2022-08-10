ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and wires eventually came completely down to the ground and the vehicle became fully involved. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash and whether any charges will be filed. About 138 customers lost power due the the crash.
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
ABC6.com

2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
ABC6.com

One killed, another seriously injured in fiery Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Attleboro Friday. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the crash happened on South Avenue at West street around 5:20 p.m. Fire Chief Scott Lachance said when firefighter arrived at the wreck...
ABC6.com

Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
ABC6.com

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
ABC6.com

Tractor-trailer rollover on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major spill in Boston

BOSTON (WLNE) — A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Saturday morning left cans and bottles of alcohol all over. The tractor-trailer crash happened on Interstate 90 eastbound at about 6:30 a.m. State police said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of cans and bottles that ended...
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro

The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway

A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
PROVIDENCE, RI

