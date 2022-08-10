ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

KGW

Camping in the Cascade Mountain foothills | Grant's Getaways

LINN COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon offers so many reasons to go on the road, where the asphalt often unwinds to reveal the state’s scenic secrets. It’s the unexpected surprises found along the way that I enjoy most — and so it is for a destination that offers a camping, fishing and a backcountry byway at Green Peter Lake.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island

Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MERCANTILE FIRE BURNS A QUARTER OF AN ACRE

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway between Roseburg and Glide, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the forward spread of the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
OAKRIDGE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.

