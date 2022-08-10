Read full article on original website
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday. According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED
Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Linn County man gets 35 years in prison for child exploitation
He was found guilty on 23 counts involving the online sexual exploitation of children.
Earthquake rattles Portland metro area overnight
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles. Scott Burns, a professor of...
