Latest on Burns Creek Fire: 90 percent contained, survivors thankful to be safe

Well into day three of the Burns Creek wildfire, the powerful flames have ravaged nearly 400 acres of the Burton community along Lake Somerville.

Officials in Washington County last reported Tuesday evening that the fire is 90 percent contained, and not expected to spread.

By firefighters' estimation, crews appear to be winning the battle with the large fire - though the force of nature has left danger and devastation in its wake. Several homeowners like Roy and Jane Dueitt, whose residence was nearly missed by the flames, are still surrounded by hot kindling, with flames hiding in and under trees.

“We’re doing mop-up within 100 feet of the line today to make sure it’s all out," said incident commander Chief Tim Hamff, as he surveyed still-burning foliage around the Dueitts' yard. "These are the items where... it creates a little warm pocket here, and as it warms at some point here in the afternoon, it will create a dust devil that could pick up something out of there and send it out of the line.”

KRHD spoke with the Dueitts on Monday as they were waiting for firefighters to allow them back on their property. Though their main home structure was saved, their water well has been damaged, leaving them without running water. They lost tools, several outdoor structures, and other basic necessities.

“We took six months to get a freezer," Jane said. "And now -"

“It’s over there, standing up!” Roy exclaimed, pointing to a large, blackened metal box.

“Little piddly things like that you think of all of a sudden as you come in," Jane said. "Like when we came [to the house] and Roy thought he had a low tire, and he said, ‘you know, I don’t have a generator anymore either.’”

The couple has been married for 70 years and living at their Burton residence since about 2000. They said they are very thankful that their house was able to be saved, despite all the other destruction.

Chief Hamff noted that this fire would have likely destroyed much more personal property had it not been for the volunteer firefighters from all over the Brazos Valley, working sleepless days in Burton.

"So having local volunteers that are right there ready to go and employers letting them be available for these incidents is paramount," Hamff said. "That’s a make-or-break deal.”

The Dueitts are still staying with friends in the area, and they wait to hear the fate of their water supply.

But they find themselves reflecting on the good, stating they are most grateful to have each other.

*Updated at 11:33pm on Aug. 9 to include Tuesday's evening update from Firefighters on the containment percentage of the Burns Creek Fire.