ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

Latest on Burns Creek Fire: 90 percent contained, survivors thankful to be safe

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QCEJ_0hBDY5A000

Well into day three of the Burns Creek wildfire, the powerful flames have ravaged nearly 400 acres of the Burton community along Lake Somerville.

Officials in Washington County last reported Tuesday evening that the fire is 90 percent contained, and not expected to spread.

By firefighters' estimation, crews appear to be winning the battle with the large fire - though the force of nature has left danger and devastation in its wake. Several homeowners like Roy and Jane Dueitt, whose residence was nearly missed by the flames, are still surrounded by hot kindling, with flames hiding in and under trees.

“We’re doing mop-up within 100 feet of the line today to make sure it’s all out," said incident commander Chief Tim Hamff, as he surveyed still-burning foliage around the Dueitts' yard. "These are the items where... it creates a little warm pocket here, and as it warms at some point here in the afternoon, it will create a dust devil that could pick up something out of there and send it out of the line.”

KRHD spoke with the Dueitts on Monday as they were waiting for firefighters to allow them back on their property. Though their main home structure was saved, their water well has been damaged, leaving them without running water. They lost tools, several outdoor structures, and other basic necessities.

“We took six months to get a freezer," Jane said. "And now -"

“It’s over there, standing up!” Roy exclaimed, pointing to a large, blackened metal box.

“Little piddly things like that you think of all of a sudden as you come in," Jane said. "Like when we came [to the house] and Roy thought he had a low tire, and he said, ‘you know, I don’t have a generator anymore either.’”

The couple has been married for 70 years and living at their Burton residence since about 2000. They said they are very thankful that their house was able to be saved, despite all the other destruction.

Chief Hamff noted that this fire would have likely destroyed much more personal property had it not been for the volunteer firefighters from all over the Brazos Valley, working sleepless days in Burton.

"So having local volunteers that are right there ready to go and employers letting them be available for these incidents is paramount," Hamff said. "That’s a make-or-break deal.”

The Dueitts are still staying with friends in the area, and they wait to hear the fate of their water supply.

But they find themselves reflecting on the good, stating they are most grateful to have each other.

*Updated at 11:33pm on Aug. 9 to include Tuesday's evening update from Firefighters on the containment percentage of the Burns Creek Fire.

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY GRASSFIRE CAUSES DAMAGE

Firefighters in Burleson County battled a large grassfire on Friday afternoon that caused a lot of destruction. The Snook, Beaver Creek, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of North Berry Ridge around 4:15pm. Two structures and three outbuildings were lost in the fire. However, there...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
fox26houston.com

Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Burton, TX
Washington County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, TX
Burton, TX
Crime & Safety
getnews.info

Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios

Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fire#Personal Property#Containment#Accident
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
BRYAN, TX
KHOU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
THRALL, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy