Man taken into custody after standoff at Sammamish home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in the Klahanie neighborhood of Sammamish on Tuesday.

Officers responded before 3 p.m. to the 4100 block of 244th Place Southeast for a domestic violence call.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place.

When officers arrived, shots were fired. However, law enforcement said they didn’t think the shots were directed at them.

No injuries were reported as nearby homes were evacuated.

No others were believed to be in the home with the man.

At 7:05 p.m. King County deputies tweeted that the man was taken into custody without incident.

Roads in the area were reopened shortly after the man’s arrest.

