One person taken to hospital with serious injuries following Denver house fire

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Denver Tuesday evening.

Around 7:24 p.m., Denver fire said it was responding to a structure fire in the 300 block of South Oneida Way. One hour later, the department said in an update that the fire was under control.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Denver fire.

Fire crews are picking up, and Xcel is working to restore power to the area.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

