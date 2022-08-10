ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox edge Royals to split doubleheader

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.

The two clubs split the twin bill.

Davis Martin (2-3), the 27th man called up for the doubleheader for the White Sox, allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Liam Hendriks picked up his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Jonathan Heasley (1-7), the Royals’ 27th man, took the loss. He allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked just one and struck out five. But he allowed two solo home runs.

Between games of the doubleheader, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand. He suffered the injury on a checked swing in his final at-bat in Saturday’s victory in Texas.

He is expected to miss up to six weeks. The White Sox are in contention for the lead in the American League Central but losing Anderson could be costly.

The White Sox grabbed the lead in the third inning when Lenyn Sosa connected for his first major league home run. He hit a curveball 428 feet into the fountains over the wall in left-center field.

Vinnie Pasquantino tied it in the fourth with a 404-foot shot to right. He became the 13th Royal to hit home runs in both games of a doubleheader. The last to do it was Whit Merrifield in 2017.

Yoan Moncada homered in the sixth inning to regain the lead for the White Sox. He blasted one 426 feet to right-center field.

The White Sox added a run in the eighth on a double by Gavin Sheets.

Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth drew the Royals within 3-2.

The Royals won the first game 4-2 behind a stellar pitching performance from Brady Singer and a pair of two-run home runs by Pasquantino and Pratto.

–Field Level Media

