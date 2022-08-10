New Jersey turnpike bus crash leaves one dead and several injured

NEW JERSEY (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a bus reportedly overturned on the New Jersey turnpike around 7 p.m. The incident left several people injured and at least one dead.

“This is a very active scene and we ask that every one stays clear of the area while our fire, medical and law enforcement personnel work,” the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighter’s Association responded on Tuesday evening.

The crash took place at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp. Numerous fire departments were called to the scene where they assisted the injured.