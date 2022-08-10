ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

New Jersey turnpike bus crash leaves one dead and several injured

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODFaG_0hBDXJOi00

NEW JERSEY (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a bus reportedly overturned on the New Jersey turnpike around 7 p.m. The incident left several people injured and at least one dead.

“This is a very active scene and we ask that every one stays clear of the area while our fire, medical and law enforcement personnel work,” the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighter’s Association responded on Tuesday evening.

The crash took place at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp. Numerous fire departments were called to the scene where they assisted the injured.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#New Jersey Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Ktve Kard Rrb#Nj State Police#Njturnpike
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy