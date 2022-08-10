Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
nbc15.com
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
nbc15.com
Rhodes-Conway quotes MacBeth to mark end of election probe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looked to Shakespeare to mark the end of the special investigation into the 2020 presidential election that included an attempt to have her jailed if she did not comply with a subpoena. In a statement released shortly after Michael Gableman was dismissed and...
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
nbc15.com
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
nbc15.com
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area. The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.
nbc15.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. provide hundreds of area families new school supplies
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive.
nbc15.com
Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday
A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening. Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.
nbc15.com
Community raises over $100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area. The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever.
nbc15.com
Weapons violation on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that happened on Madison’s east side. Late Friday night, officers went to the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue for reports of a weapons violation. Madison Police did not confirm if there are injuries. An investigation is...
nbc15.com
Madison lowers speed limit on John Nolen Ave., more changes coming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic will be going a little slower on a stretch of John Nolen Drive starting Monday morning – and that’s the plan. Starting that day, the speed limit on the Madison artery will drop from 45 mph to 35 mph between North Shore Drive and East Lakeside Street.
nbc15.com
UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
nbc15.com
Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
nbc15.com
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
nbc15.com
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
