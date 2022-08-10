A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening. Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO