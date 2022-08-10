Read full article on original website
Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning. Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
Church burned down in Lafayette Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Presbyterian church was burned down in Lafayette County. Lafayette County Fire Department received a call about a fire at College Hill Presbyterian Church located on County Road. First units said a caller saw flames that were visible in the back of the church around 11...
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies responded to a barricade situation late Friday night. The standoff started around 9 p.m. at a home on Sawmill Creek Lane and lasted almost four hours. Officers said there was a person possibly armed inside the home. Police say SWAT and negotiators were...
Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street. At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed. The neighbors said they saw the whole thing happen while outside on their porch.
14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena
HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas. The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is...
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
Public Safety Session to be held by retired deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety information session will be held at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church. Retired deputies will be hosting a Public Safety information Forum at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church on August 12 at 2:00 p.m. The event is being held in light to increase of youth violence, domestic...
Horn Lake man walks out of pawn shop with stolen handguns
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A man is wanted by Horn Lake police after they say he walked out of Bullfrog Corner Pawn & Guns on Thursday with handguns without paying or completing the necessary background check. The man was seen on surveillance video taking two handguns from a display...
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department. Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on...
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas inmate is on the run after escaping the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County. The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning. “We have aerial search via helicopters. There’s been drones deployed, K-9 deployed on the ground...
Goat yoga in Overton Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -901Goats offers a way to rest your mind and body by being around goats. The experience is being offered in Overton Park in Memphis, Tennessee. The owner Lindsey Champagne explains how they got into the goat yoga business. “We got a couple of goats, and they were...
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
Will Zalatoris wins FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Zalatoris claims his first PGA Tour victory. Zalatoris shot a final-round 4-under 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to win the cup. After Zalatoris and Straka tied the 18th twice, Zalatoris claimed victory on the third playoff hole, the par-3 11th,. Zalatoris kept the...
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
Man convicted of 2017 rape sentenced to 25 years without parole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 28-year-old man convicted in the rape of a Frayser woman now knows how many years he’ll be behind bars. Michael Montrell Cook is sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole, according to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Back in March, a jury...
Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
