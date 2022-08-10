Read full article on original website
NECN
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
NECN
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September
The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday. They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.
NECN
Ex-Employee Shut Down PD Website Over Pay Dispute, City Says
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The Boston Globe reported on Friday that the website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it. Fuller said the employee controls access to the site and has not turned it over to the city. Newton has created a new police department website in its place.
NECN
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
NECN
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
NECN
Car Smashes Into Building Overnight in Allston
A car apparently hit a street sign and smashed into the front windows of a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood overnight. Boston EMS responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Brighton Avenue and Lindon Street, officials with the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Two people were taken to...
NECN
Open Newbury Street to Return for Six Sundays; Here Are Parking and Traffic Impacts
Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood will be pedestrian-only on six upcoming Sundays, as Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's transportation department announce the return of the Open Newbury Street series. The event will begin on Aug. 21, and will continue every Sunday through Sept. 25. With the famed...
NECN
2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport
Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening. The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.
NECN
Provincetown Sewer System Restored; Officials to Monitor Overnight
The central vacuum sewer system in downtown Provincetown has been restored for its residents after town leaders announced a sewer emergency on Thursday, but restaurants and businesses have been asked to wait until at least Saturday morning to reopen. Finding a restaurant -- or even a bathroom -- on Provincetown's...
NECN
Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common
Crews contained a water main break early Saturday morning that caused major flooding in and around the Boston Common. The Boston Water Department responded to the incident shortly after 4:30a.m. Water could be seen gushing onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston Streets near the Common. The area is...
NECN
Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway
A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
NECN
Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine
Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
NECN
Princess Day to Celebrate Diversity of Beauty at Roxbury Park
A park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will be filled with 400 princesses and their families this weekend, as Princess Day celebrates diverse images of beauty to uplift children from all over New England. When Black and brown children search for images of princesses online, the photos that pop up rarely...
NECN
Weekend Closes Out With Return to Summer, Rain Upcoming
New England has been gifted with splendid weather this weekend. Temperatures are running just at average highs and our dew points have given it the special touch that’s been calling out fall vibes. Low 80s and upper 70s along sunny skies is the perfect combination for enjoying the outdoors.
NECN
5 People Arrested, 1 Person in Hospital After Fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester
State police say one person is undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital after being severely injured in a large fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts on Sunday evening. State police arrested five people involved in the fight, and the injured person in the hospital might also face charges, said...
NECN
50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race: One Family Honoring Tradition Every Step of the Way
The Benson family is a longtime supporter of the iconic Asics Falmouth Road Race, celebrating 50 years when the runners kick off on Aug. 21. The Asics Falmouth Road Race will be live streaming on the websites of NBC Boston including nbcboston.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Lindsay...
NECN
Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital
Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
NECN
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
NECN
Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph
Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
