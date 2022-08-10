ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
cbs17

Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Cars
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting

GREENVILLE – An arrest has been made in a July shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody, without incident, Thursday evening after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Crime#Law Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office
WITN

Onslow County deputies investigating vehicles shooting at each other

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say they are investigating after two vehicles were speeding and shooting at one another on Tuesday. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., deputies were told about two vehicles speeding on Piney Green Road and firing shots at each other. The vehicles were said to have been in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff

Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
VANCEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wcti12.com

Homeless man arrested in rape of woman in library parking deck

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman outside of a North Carolina library. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that the homeless woman told investigators she was raped in the parking deck of the New Hanover County Downtown Library. Detectives...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
WNCT

Havelock man facing drug charges after traffic stop

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped and searched a vehicle driven by Scotty Hastings, 40, of Speight Street in Havelock, on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Cove City exit. Officials found heroin and methamphetamine. […]
WNCT

Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy