‘The Sandman’ Dethrones ‘Virgin River’ On Top Of Netflix’s Weekly Ratings, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Sets New High

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
The Sandman , Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book, ended the two-week reign of Virgin River s fourth season at the top of the streamer’s weekly rankings for Aug.1-Aug.7. The Sandman drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. That is a solid number for a new series.

While returning hits are front-loaded, logging monster opening weekends, successful new series typically grow in their second week. That is the case with limited series Keep Breathing which moved up from #3 last week with 48.1M hours to #2 with 54.7M hours viewed in its first full week. Virgin River ‘s fourth season slipped to #3 after two weeks at #1, adding 46.9M hours viewed.

Two other new series landed in the Top 10 in their opening weekends, Jeff Richman and Darren Star’s new comedy Uncoupled was at #6 with 26.5M as comedies traditionally take longer to catch on, and docuseries Tpainreck: Woodstock ’99 at #2 with 20.3M.

Ahead of 828 Day, Manifest fans continue to show up in droves, with all three existing seasons of the mystery drama making the Top 10 for a second straight week.

On the non-English side, Korea’s latest hit, Extraordinary Attorney Woo , remained at #1, a position it has held for four of its five weeks to date. Fueled by word of mouth, the show has been growing in viewership every week, hitting a new high mark of 67M hours viewed in its fifth week.

