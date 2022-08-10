Read full article on original website
Robert Williams
4d ago
How many times do we have to go through this or put up with it. It's in the bill of rights.....thats enough!!!!!
Reply
3
Kim
5d ago
really? this shouldn't even have to be a question. everyone should be treated fairly.
Reply(1)
7
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council hears from wind turbine committee
SYRACUSE - Wind Turbine Committee member Ann Boellstorff of Douglas attended the city council meeting to speak on awareness of the wind turbines Otoe County. She said the public needs to be aware of what is happening in western Otoe County. The committee had a booth at the Otoe County fair for three days and took a short survey of those that were willing to participate and in the survey of 350 people there was only one person in favor of the wind turbines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Best of Lincoln 2022 – Final Vote
It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses for Best of Lincoln 2022!. Follow the link below and cast your votes for the businesses you feel are truly the best in Lincoln. If you’re not familiar with a category or are simply unsure of who to vote for, simply skip it and move on to the next.
Creighton students' COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
wnax.com
University of Nebraska Regents Approve Rural Health Building
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says it’s a transformational project…. UNK Chancellor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Democrats criticize allowing vulgar president banner, during county fair
BEATRICE – The Chairman of the Gage County Democrat Party raised concerns before the Gage County Board Wednesday, of a flag carrying a vulgar depiction of the President of the United States…..during the recent county fair “Eve of Destruction” event. Dave Anderson, of Odell, a former...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
klin.com
Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troubled foster care provider Saint Francis Ministries sues former executives
The former provider of child welfare services in the Omaha-metro area, St. Francis Ministries, is suing its leader, IT director and general counsel.
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
News Channel Nebraska
South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale
BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
Comments / 4