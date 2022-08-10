SYRACUSE - Wind Turbine Committee member Ann Boellstorff of Douglas attended the city council meeting to speak on awareness of the wind turbines Otoe County. She said the public needs to be aware of what is happening in western Otoe County. The committee had a booth at the Otoe County fair for three days and took a short survey of those that were willing to participate and in the survey of 350 people there was only one person in favor of the wind turbines.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO