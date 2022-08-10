ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit

By Meghann Cuniff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cheryl lynn
4d ago

why is it that they are they called prisons if they have little control and the inmates take over....as an addict in recovery 7 years clean now I have seen the devastation drugs and the violence that goes with can do..when will the good take back our world

Reply(9)
16
Felipe DeGuzman
4d ago

it's not remote. Pueblo is 30 minutes away. Colorado springs is 45 minutes away. canon city is 10 minutes away. downtown Florence is less than 5 minutes away. it's not high altitude just at 5100 ft.

Reply(5)
5
RECESSION transition JOE !
4d ago

whats this guy do go around sniffing toilets ?? its just another hear say ! she said he said / the dude does know it but he just got TRUMP Relected !

Reply(15)
10
 

Law & Crime

‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
