Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit

why is it that they are they called prisons if they have little control and the inmates take over....as an addict in recovery 7 years clean now I have seen the devastation drugs and the violence that goes with can do..when will the good take back our world
it's not remote. Pueblo is 30 minutes away. Colorado springs is 45 minutes away. canon city is 10 minutes away. downtown Florence is less than 5 minutes away. it's not high altitude just at 5100 ft.
whats this guy do go around sniffing toilets ?? its just another hear say ! she said he said / the dude does know it but he just got TRUMP Relected !
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
Missouri sheriff says even under 'threat of arrest' he will not release gun owners' info to FBI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
Herschel Walker claims to be former FBI agent and recalls almost killing someone in resurfaced clip
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 65