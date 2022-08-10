ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southwest flight attendant breaks back during hard landing in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFbFv_0hBDW18200

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a hard July 1 landing at California’s John Wayne Airport left her with a compound fracture in her back, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

According to CNN, Flight 2029 “landed with such force (the flight attendant) thought the plane had crashed,” the NTSB report stated.

No other injuries were reported, Fox Business reported, noting that the pilots of the Boeing 737-700 stated they were aiming for the normal touchdown zone on the short runway. John Wayne Airport’s runway is about 5,700 feet long, compared with Los Angeles International Airport’s 8,900- and 13,000-foot runways.

According to the NTSB, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
BBC

Firenado rages in California

Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Hard Landing#Traffic Accident#Southwest Airlines#Cnn#Fox Business#Cox Media Group
foxla.com

Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Boeing
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy