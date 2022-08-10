Read full article on original website
Red Cross Helping People Displaced by House Fire in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red Cross is helping people with temporary lodging after a fire at this house in south Fargo. Fire crews arrived after 9 Sunday morning on a report of a porch on fire. They found flames on the front of the building on both the...
FM Pride Parade attracts thousands for record numbers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Fargo-Moorhead “River Rats” Take Down Chicago 4-2
FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks went by the name River Rats Saturday night. They defeated the Chicago Dogs 4-2.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
