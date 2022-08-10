Read full article on original website
Apple MacBook Air M2 review: sleek redesign takes things up a notch
Apple’s popular MacBook Air has been give its biggest redesign since it was first introduced in 2008, ditching its classic wedge shape and making it thinner, with a bigger screen and better than ever for 2022. The revamped laptop builds on the internal changes made with the gamechanging M1...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Leaks Are Now Hitting the Internet
God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.
