FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honey Boo Boo On Family's Meet And Greet Sans Mama June: 'Huge Turnout'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her family had a successful meet and greet with their fans in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend. On Sunday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a video showing how the fan event went. The camera captured Alana and her 21-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell signing autographs for the attendees.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
See Photos of Rebel Wilson’s Impressive Weight Loss Journey
Dang, girl! Rebel Wilson has been rockin' her noticeable weight loss following her “year of health,” and we can't help but feel inspired. She started a commitment to a healthier lifestyle at the end of 2016...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Kevin Federline, Sons Worry People Are Ignoring Britney Spears' Mental Health Issues: Report
Kevin Federline reportedly agreed to give an interview about Britney Spears because he and his kids - Sean Preston and Jayden James - were concerned about the American popstar's mental health. An unnamed insider told PageSix Federline did the interview with the Daily Mail because he and the boys are...
Here's Cara Delevingne's Girlfriend List To Celebrate Her Birthday
Cara Delevingne has been labeled as the "go-to it-girl" of the fashion industry and has walked and modeled for many famous brands including Victoria's Secret, Chanel and Burberry. But the model has also made headlines for her love life, having been romantically linked to several actresses and singers over the...
AnnaSophia Robb On What Made Former 'Carrie Diaries' Co-Star Austin Butler 'Perfect' For 'Elvis' Role
AnnaSophia Robb believed her former "The Carrie Diaries" co-star Austin Butler was "perfect" for his breakthrough role in the "Elvis" biopic. The 28-year-old actress spoke about Butler's preparations for the role and what made him perfect for the movie. According to her, the 30-year-old actor spent two years studying the late King of Rock and Roll's life.
Melissa Gorga Addresses Skipping Teresa Giudice Wedding, 'RHONJ' Exit Rumors
Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga are not exiting "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Melissa took to her Instagram Story Thursday night to shut down rumors that she and Joe are considering leaving the Bravo reality series due to their strained relationship with his sister Teresa Giudice. "People are...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Mental Health Struggles While Filming 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2
Kaley Cuoco opened up about the challenges she endured while filming the second season of "The Flight Attendant." The 36-year-old actress revealed how her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook affected her mental state as she was filming the series. "It was one of the hardest years of my life. Not...
