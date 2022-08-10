ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo On Family's Meet And Greet Sans Mama June: 'Huge Turnout'

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her family had a successful meet and greet with their fans in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend. On Sunday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a video showing how the fan event went. The camera captured Alana and her 21-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell signing autographs for the attendees.
ATLANTA, GA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Here's Cara Delevingne's Girlfriend List To Celebrate Her Birthday

Cara Delevingne has been labeled as the "go-to it-girl" of the fashion industry and has walked and modeled for many famous brands including Victoria's Secret, Chanel and Burberry. But the model has also made headlines for her love life, having been romantically linked to several actresses and singers over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

AnnaSophia Robb On What Made Former 'Carrie Diaries' Co-Star Austin Butler 'Perfect' For 'Elvis' Role

AnnaSophia Robb believed her former "The Carrie Diaries" co-star Austin Butler was "perfect" for his breakthrough role in the "Elvis" biopic. The 28-year-old actress spoke about Butler's preparations for the role and what made him perfect for the movie. According to her, the 30-year-old actor spent two years studying the late King of Rock and Roll's life.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Melissa Gorga Addresses Skipping Teresa Giudice Wedding, 'RHONJ' Exit Rumors

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga are not exiting "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Melissa took to her Instagram Story Thursday night to shut down rumors that she and Joe are considering leaving the Bravo reality series due to their strained relationship with his sister Teresa Giudice. "People are...
CELEBRITIES

