Internet Reacts to Drake's Face Tattoo

Drake had the internet up in arms when he debuted his fresh ink. The skin art—a small tattoo of his mom's initials—is in a decidedly interesting spot, directly beneath his eye, almost semi-reminiscent of a teardrop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper stunned fans with the...
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Parade

Internet Demands to Know Where 'Prey' Dog Coco Is Now

Ever since news broke that Coco, the dog starring alongside Amber Midthunder in Hulu’s Prey, was adopted specifically for the film, the internet has been searching for answers as to the canine costar’s current whereabouts. Fulton County Animal Services, a shelter serving Fulton County, Georgia, posted a quick...
Parade

Cat Who 'Upstaged' Opera Singer Goes Viral on TikTok

A crooning kitty has gone viral on TikTok for upstaging his operatic mom. The clip—which appears to have been an attempt at a self-tape and was taken seven years ago—was uploaded to Instagram by user @maura.music, where it racked up a few hundred likes and comments. Maura Navarrete also uploaded it to TikTok, and in just three days it has been viewed over 4 million times and earned over a million likes.
Parade

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Says She'll Never Do Another 22-Episode Series—for a Very Good Reason

Lili Reinhart, the Riverdale TV series standout and Hustlers movie actress, 25, takes on a role with a parallel-lives twist in Look Both Ways (Aug. 17 on Netflix). The film follows her character, Natalie, through two divergent paths: One Natalie moves back home to Texas when she discovers on the eve of college graduation that she’s pregnant; the not-pregnant Natalie follows her plan to move to L.A. and pursue a career.
Parade

'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident

Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
Parade

14 Things to Watch Aug. 12 - Aug. 18

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Aug. 12 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Parade

Brandy's 'Cinderella' Cast to Reunite for Anniversary Special

This is no fairytale—Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is making its way back to the screen!. In celebration of the beloved 1957 musical’s 25th anniversary, where Julie Andrews initially starred in the title role, ABC is producing a special edition of the news program 20/20 that will reunite the cast of the television film of the same title. It is set to air on August 23.
Parade

Parade

