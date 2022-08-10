Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' Makes Her Eligible for First Oscar Nomination Ever
Taylor Swift may soon be one award away from EGOT status, as All Too Well: The Short Film has been confirmed to be eligible for Academy Award consideration, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. Swift's first foray into filmmaking clocks in at about 14 minutes. Written and...
Anne Heche's very public life often overshadowed her on-screen career
Anne Heche’s personal life, which included a very high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, often overshadowed her success on the screen. CNN’s Chloe Melas looks back at Heche’s career.
Internet Reacts to Drake's Face Tattoo
Drake had the internet up in arms when he debuted his fresh ink. The skin art—a small tattoo of his mom's initials—is in a decidedly interesting spot, directly beneath his eye, almost semi-reminiscent of a teardrop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper stunned fans with the...
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together a Year After Split
Former Bachelor Peter Weber was reportedly spotted hanging out with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan in her hometown on Wednesday, August 10. The duo was spotted by fans at Chicago’s Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game against the Washington Nationals. The outing comes roughly a year-and-a-half after the couple called...
Jennifer Lopez Sends Support to Britney Spears During Feud With Ex Kevin Federline
Jennifer Lopez shared some kind words with Britney Spears as the "Princess of Pop" clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Recently, Federline spoke out in regards to the two sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), and their complicated relationship with their mother. As Spears...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Madonna Details the Performance That Almost Ended Her Career Early-On
Pop diva Madonna may be an award-winning musical artist today, but the “Vogue” singer revealed she didn't know if she'd make it in the industry after a wardrobe malfunction almost 40 years ago nearly ended her career before it even truly began. The 63-year-old spoke on the cheeky...
Internet Demands to Know Where 'Prey' Dog Coco Is Now
Ever since news broke that Coco, the dog starring alongside Amber Midthunder in Hulu’s Prey, was adopted specifically for the film, the internet has been searching for answers as to the canine costar’s current whereabouts. Fulton County Animal Services, a shelter serving Fulton County, Georgia, posted a quick...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp and Twin Sister Roast Each Other for Hilarious TikTok Trend
As part of a hilarious TikTok trend, actor Noah Schnapp and his sister took a moment to offer each other some constructive criticism while sitting poolside. Posted on the Stranger Things star’s twin sibling’s TikTok, the two spent some time teasingly insulting each other by saying things like, “I really love the way…”
Cat Who 'Upstaged' Opera Singer Goes Viral on TikTok
A crooning kitty has gone viral on TikTok for upstaging his operatic mom. The clip—which appears to have been an attempt at a self-tape and was taken seven years ago—was uploaded to Instagram by user @maura.music, where it racked up a few hundred likes and comments. Maura Navarrete also uploaded it to TikTok, and in just three days it has been viewed over 4 million times and earned over a million likes.
Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Emotional Goodbye to Wife on Instagram
Many are still processing the death of Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73, and her husband, John Easterling, shared some of his emotions following the news. Easterling took to Instagram, posting an adorable picture of him and Newton-John on the late singer's page, with a caption addressed to "Olivia."
'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Says She'll Never Do Another 22-Episode Series—for a Very Good Reason
Lili Reinhart, the Riverdale TV series standout and Hustlers movie actress, 25, takes on a role with a parallel-lives twist in Look Both Ways (Aug. 17 on Netflix). The film follows her character, Natalie, through two divergent paths: One Natalie moves back home to Texas when she discovers on the eve of college graduation that she’s pregnant; the not-pregnant Natalie follows her plan to move to L.A. and pursue a career.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Turns Heads in Thigh-High Slit Dress at 'Never Have I Ever' Premiere
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a vision on the purple carpet premiere for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The cast, alongside Ramakrishnan and series creator Mindy Kaling, stepped out at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the debut of Season 3, which is now streaming. Ramakrishnan, known for...
Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner Reunite for a '13 Going on 30' Auction
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are reuniting for a special 13 Going On 30 auction later this month where one lucky fan (and up to three of their closest friends) will win the chance to virtually meet the former co-stars. Yup, you read that right. The two award-winning actors are...
Macklemore Almost Got Kicked Out of Hershey Park Before His Own Show
Almost didn't make it to his own performance at Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania due to some mischievous behavior. On Aug. 12, the rapper stopped at the amusement park and concert venue for a scheduled performance with Imagine Dragons and Kings Elliot; as part of the Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour.
'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident
Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is a wickedly sharp social satire of slasher-flick terror
In the genre of horror movies, there are some time-honored “rules” that almost always get broken, tropes that set the horror into motion: Don’t go in the basement! Don’t look in the attic! Don’t walk through the woods! Stay out of that creepy old building! Leave that weird doll alone!
14 Things to Watch Aug. 12 - Aug. 18
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Aug. 12 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Brandy's 'Cinderella' Cast to Reunite for Anniversary Special
This is no fairytale—Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is making its way back to the screen!. In celebration of the beloved 1957 musical’s 25th anniversary, where Julie Andrews initially starred in the title role, ABC is producing a special edition of the news program 20/20 that will reunite the cast of the television film of the same title. It is set to air on August 23.
Reese Witherspoon's Niece Shares Her Aunt's Acting Advice That's Helped Her Find Success in Hollywood
There’s a familiar face—and a familiar name—in the movies these days. Abby James Witherspoon, 16, appears alongside Owen Wilson in the new family-friendly superhero adventure Secret Headquarters (available Aug. 12 on Paramount+). She’ll be seen later this year onscreen with Mel Gibson. Young AJ—who also happens...
