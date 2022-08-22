Raise a Glass at These Fantastic 10 Oktoberfest Events in Orlando

Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich, Germany to celebrate Bavarian culture with a 16-day folk festival (running from late September to early October). Sure, a date night abroad would be awesome, but you can easily enjoy German-inspired brews at one of the many Oktoberfest events in Orlando.

And thankfully these events in Orlando span from late September all the way to the end of October. Prost!

Oktoberfest Events in Orlando

2nd Annual Varktoberfest

Saturday, September 17, 11am – 11pm | The Ardvark Orlando

Several Florida Beer Vendors (Green Bench, Ivanhoe Park, Olōgy, Ravenous Pig, 26º Brewing Co, Walking Tree, and Tampa Bay Brewing Co), German Food, German Wine Tasting & German Punch.

This is a family & pet friendly event.

Oktoberfest! at Ellipsis Brewing

Saturday, September 17, 1pm | Orlando

German street food, special beer, and special merch. More details to come.

Deviant Wolfe Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 24, 12 – 8pm | Sanford

Indulge in German-style beers, food, and merriment. Come dressed to impress in your dirndl or lederhosen, pick up your mugs, and celebrate! Delicious German-style food, live music, Oktoberfest games, and best of all, German-style beers brewed in-house especially for the event.

German American Society of Central Florida Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 1 & 22, 2022 | Casselberry

With TWO celebratory dates, the “biggest and most authentic Oktoberfest event in Orlando” will pour out double the beer-inspired entertainment. Enjoy real Bavarian beer on tap, home-cooked German food, German bands, Alpenrose Schuhplattler dancers, a flag parade, vendor booths and a Bavarian biergarten.

Advanced tickets: $5, free for ages 11 and under

Suntoberfest at Suncreek Brewery

Saturday and Sunday, October 1 – 2, 2022 | Clermont

Event details coming soon.

Avalon Park Oktoberfest

Friday and Saturday, October 7 & 8, 2022 | East Orlando

This free, family-friendly affair, from 5-10 pm on Friday and Saturday, invites adults to “prost” in the beer garden while kiddos sip on root beer. Highlights include games, contests, and German music.

Crooked Can Brewing Company Presents Oktoberfest

Friday – Sunday, October 14-16, 2022 | Winter Garden

For this annual Oktoberfest event, Crooked Can’s open outdoor space will transform into a festive beer garden bustling with food vendors, arts & crafts and entertainment galore. Be sure to customize your beer flight with German-style brews.

Hollerbach's Oktoberfest

Friday – Sunday, October 14 – 16, 2022 | Sanford

This indoor-outdoor festival at the Sanford Civic Center will feature authentic German food from Hollerbach’s German Restaurant and Market, German beer, wine, Schnapps and desserts, a Kids Zone presented by Ladies 327 of Sanford, and German-style entertainment including polka music, folk instruments, yodeling, and dancing in traditional costumes.

8th Annual Crooked Can Oktoberfest

Friday – Sunday, October 14 – 16, 4pm – 11pm

Three days of Polka Music, Traditionally Inspired German Food, Live Entertainment

PLUS back is the insanely popular, Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race brought to you by Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue

Celebration Annual Oktoberfest

Friday and Saturday, October 21 & 22, 2022 | Celebration

More of a seasonal celebration than a traditional beer guzzling event – though still enjoyable − Market Street will illuminate with autumn colors at this fall festival.

More details coming soon

2022 dates have not been confirmed just yet, but there is usually a great Oktoberfest at Hourglass Brewing on the last weekend in September.

Additionally, Ivanhoe Park Brewing hosts a major multi-day event each year. The Return to Joyland Invitational Beer Fest is not Oktoberfest themed, but is a big beer fest in October worth considering.

Oktoberfest nearby…

Croctoberfest at St. Augustine Alligator Farm

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 6pm – 9pm

A night out at the Zoo from 6pm to 9pm. Sample beers from Florida breweries as you make your journey through the Alligator Farm. Conservation partners will be on site to share about their work happening along the First Coast. Local restaurants will be dishing out some of their favorites, and live music will be held throughout the park.

$75 regular tickets, $40 designated driver tickets

BEYOND OKTOBERFEST

Why wait for these awesome Oktoberfest Events in Orlando? Discover seasonal selections at other local spots with our Beer Lover's Guide to Breweries in Orlando . And if the kids need to come along, these are the BEST Kid-Friendly Breweries in Orlando .

Photo credit

The post Raise a Glass at These Fantastic 10 Oktoberfest Events in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .