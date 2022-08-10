ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Minnesota: Considering Cover Crops? Research, Recommendations for New Growers

In this episode of the Nutrient Management Podcast, we’re talking about cover crops. What should farmers who are considering growing cover crops this year be thinking about? What are some tips for getting a cover crop established in Minnesota? Should growers consider applying fertilizer to help get a cover crop established? What recent cover crop studies have U of M researchers been doing, and what have we learned from them?
Texas Plains Cotton: Insects Chasing Lushest Crops Following Cooler, Wetter Conditions

It is sad to say that the last 10 days have been some of the wettest / moistest /coolest of the official summer season. Still, I estimate that only about half of our production fields actually received substantial moisture. Those that did, generally received at least 0.7-inches with a few select spots receiving multiple inch totals. The slight majority still received less than 0.1-inches as the clouds passed by.
Texas West Plains Cotton: Concerns of Regrowth in Cutout Fields

Cotton has caught a bit of fresh air this week with more moderate temperatures and some scattered rain showers. No doubt irrigation applications made more headway this week than probably all summer. This brings up an important point. We are nearing the end of the blooming cycle and creation of bolls.
Indiana Corn: Tar Spot Confirmed for 1st Time in 2022

Tar spot continues to be found in Indiana and our first confirmation of southern corn rust happened this week (Figures 1 and 2). I suggest if you have not gotten out and looked for these diseases now is the time. Even if your corn is approaching black layer it will be important to document tar spot in your fields for the future disease management decisions.
