Texas Plains Cotton: Insects Chasing Lushest Crops Following Cooler, Wetter Conditions
It is sad to say that the last 10 days have been some of the wettest / moistest /coolest of the official summer season. Still, I estimate that only about half of our production fields actually received substantial moisture. Those that did, generally received at least 0.7-inches with a few select spots receiving multiple inch totals. The slight majority still received less than 0.1-inches as the clouds passed by.
Texas West Plains Cotton: Concerns of Regrowth in Cutout Fields
Cotton has caught a bit of fresh air this week with more moderate temperatures and some scattered rain showers. No doubt irrigation applications made more headway this week than probably all summer. This brings up an important point. We are nearing the end of the blooming cycle and creation of bolls.
Minnesota: Considering Cover Crops? Research, Recommendations for New Growers
In this episode of the Nutrient Management Podcast, we’re talking about cover crops. What should farmers who are considering growing cover crops this year be thinking about? What are some tips for getting a cover crop established in Minnesota? Should growers consider applying fertilizer to help get a cover crop established? What recent cover crop studies have U of M researchers been doing, and what have we learned from them?
Indiana Corn: Tar Spot Confirmed for 1st Time in 2022
Tar spot continues to be found in Indiana and our first confirmation of southern corn rust happened this week (Figures 1 and 2). I suggest if you have not gotten out and looked for these diseases now is the time. Even if your corn is approaching black layer it will be important to document tar spot in your fields for the future disease management decisions.
Federal Reserve Ag Credit Surveys – Farmland Values Continued to Rise in 2nd Quarter
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago, Kansas City and Minneapolis released updates regarding farm income, farmland values and agricultural credit conditions from the second quarter of 2022. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. David Oppedahl, a Senior Business Economist at the Chicago Fed, explained in the AgLetter that, “At...
