It is sad to say that the last 10 days have been some of the wettest / moistest /coolest of the official summer season. Still, I estimate that only about half of our production fields actually received substantial moisture. Those that did, generally received at least 0.7-inches with a few select spots receiving multiple inch totals. The slight majority still received less than 0.1-inches as the clouds passed by.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO